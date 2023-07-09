Advertisement
Sport

Crokes champs; Senior Football League review

Jul 9, 2023 16:07 By radiokerrysport
Crokes champs; Senior Football League review Crokes champs; Senior Football League review
Photo: Radio Kerry
Share this article

Division 1
1-14 Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott 1-12
1-7 Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks 0-15; Tim Moynihan reports
0-13 Kilcummin V Rathmore 1-10
1-9 Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 0-12; Breda O'Shea reports
1-13 Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion 1-14
2-8 Castleisland Desmonds V Dingle 1-19
Crokes win Division, Gneeveguilla relegated & KOR v Stacks in relegation play-off

Division 2
1-15 St Mary's V Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-12
3-20 Laune Rangers V Currow 1-8
2-7 Na Gaeil V Templenoe 0-13
1-11 Glenflesk V Beaufort 1-10

Division 3
3-9 Ballydonoghue V Brosna 1-13
2-12 Fossa V Churchill 0-17; John Drummey reports
6-19 Listry V Dromid Pearses 2-8
Brosna relegated

Advertisement

Division 4
4-20 Cordal V Cromane 2-14; Dan Kearney reports
2-22 St Michael's-Foilmore V Dr. Crokes 0-6
0-14 Keel V St Patrick's Blennerville 3-13
1-8 Sneem/Derrynane V Tarbert 3-16
2-14 Beale V Castlegregory 3-6
Cordal and Tarbert promoted

Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
0-16 Moyvane V Waterville Frank Caseys 0-5
Finuge V Kilgarvan
Moyvane promoted

Division 6
3-16 Firies V Valentia Young Islanders 1-11
2-16 Tuosist V Beaufort 0-8

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 11 7 2 2 174 140 34 16
Killarney Legion 11 6 3 2 164 144 20 15
Kilcummin 11 5 2 4 178 162 16 12
Ballymacelligott 11 6 0 5 194 185 9 12
Dingle 11 4 4 3 151 143 8 12
Rathmore 11 4 3 4 168 162 6 11
Milltown/Castlemaine 11 3 5 3 154 159 -5 11
Spa 11 5 1 5 155 167 -12 11
Austin Stacks 11 5 0 6 162 155 7 10
Kerins O`Rahilly's 11 4 2 5 159 158 1 10
Gneeveguilla 11 4 1 6 168 179 -11 9
Desmonds 11 1 1 9 142 215 -73 3

Senior Football Division 2

Advertisement

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Laune Rangers 11 7 3 1 201 150 51 17
Glenflesk 11 8 1 2 193 168 25 17
An Ghaeltacht 11 7 3 1 166 143 23 17
Na Gaeil 11 5 3 3 145 133 12 13
Templenoe 11 5 3 3 152 159 -7 13
Kenmare Shamrocks 11 5 1 5 171 158 13 11
Beaufort 11 4 3 4 155 152 3 11
Glenbeigh-Glencar 11 5 1 5 150 149 1 11
Listowel Emmets 11 4 1 6 148 155 -7 9
Firies 11 3 2 6 153 171 -18 8
St Mary's 11 1 1 9 160 185 -25 3
Currow 11 1 0 10 144 215 -71 2

Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Ballydonoghue 11 6 2 3 196 173 23 14
Listry 11 6 2 3 163 141 22 14
Reenard 11 6 1 4 142 134 8 13
Fossa 10 6 1 3 166 148 18 13
Churchill 11 6 0 5 160 154 6 12
Annascaul 11 5 1 5 155 152 3 11
Knocknagoshel 10 3 3 4 119 125 -6 9
Brosna 10 2 2 6 128 140 -12 6
Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 11 0 0 11 136 259 -123 0

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 11 7 2 2 156 131 25 16
Tarbert 11 6 3 2 166 129 37 15
Cordal 11 7 1 3 184 159 25 15
Beale 11 7 0 4 145 131 14 14
St Michael's-Foilmore 11 7 0 4 137 123 14 14
St Senan's 10 6 0 4 151 114 37 12
Cromane 11 5 1 5 146 171 -25 11
Castlegregory GAA Club 11 4 1 6 175 168 7 9
Ballyduff 10 2 4 4 131 134 -3 8
St Pats Blennerville 11 4 0 7 152 160 -8 8
Dr. Crokes 11 2 0 9 158 220 -62 4
Sneem/Derrynane 11 2 0 9 135 196 -61 4

Senior Football Division 6

Advertisement

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 11 9 0 2 182 118 64 18
Firies 10 8 1 1 189 148 41 17
Fossa 10 7 1 2 158 132 26 15
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Dr. Crokes 10 5 2 3 148 141 7 12
Beaufort 10 5 2 3 138 150 -12 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 5 0 5 147 142 5 10
Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9
Desmonds 10 3 1 6 133 130 3 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7
Killarney Legion 10 2 3 5 139 166 -27 7
Tuosist 11 2 1 8 152 223 -71 5
Churchill 10 0 1 9 130 187 -57 1

SFL Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Lispole 10 9 0 1 119 78 41 18
Waterville 10 8 0 2 147 99 48 16
Moyvane 10 6 2 2 152 114 38 14
Scartaglin 10 6 1 3 160 108 52 13
Finuge 9 4 3 2 123 116 7 11
Kilgarvan 9 5 0 4 81 91 -10 10
Duagh 10 5 0 5 155 116 39 10
Asdee 10 3 0 7 97 128 -31 6
Glenflesk 4 1 0 3 37 76 -39 2
Laune Rangers 4 0 1 3 50 65 -15 1
Austin Stacks 4 0 1 3 28 62 -34 1
Gneeveguilla 4 0 0 4 42 66 -24 0
Rathmore 4 0 0 4 34 69 -35 0
Ballylongford 4 0 0 4 23 60 -37 0

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus