Crokes champs; Senior Football League review

Division 1
1-14 Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott 1-12
1-7 Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks 0-15; Tim Moynihan reports
0-13 Kilcummin V Rathmore 1-10
1-9 Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 0-12; Breda O'Shea reports
1-13 Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion 1-14
2-8 Castleisland Desmonds V Dingle 1-19
Crokes win Division, Gneeveguilla relegated & KOR v Stacks in relegation play-off
Division 2
1-15 St Mary's V Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-12
3-20 Laune Rangers V Currow 1-8
2-7 Na Gaeil V Templenoe 0-13
1-11 Glenflesk V Beaufort 1-10
Division 3
3-9 Ballydonoghue V Brosna 1-13
2-12 Fossa V Churchill 0-17; John Drummey reports
6-19 Listry V Dromid Pearses 2-8
Brosna relegated
Division 4
4-20 Cordal V Cromane 2-14; Dan Kearney reports
2-22 St Michael's-Foilmore V Dr. Crokes 0-6
0-14 Keel V St Patrick's Blennerville 3-13
1-8 Sneem/Derrynane V Tarbert 3-16
2-14 Beale V Castlegregory 3-6
Cordal and Tarbert promoted
Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
0-16 Moyvane V Waterville Frank Caseys 0-5
Finuge V Kilgarvan
Moyvane promoted
Division 6
3-16 Firies V Valentia Young Islanders 1-11
2-16 Tuosist V Beaufort 0-8
Senior Football Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 11 7 2 2 174 140 34 16
Killarney Legion 11 6 3 2 164 144 20 15
Kilcummin 11 5 2 4 178 162 16 12
Ballymacelligott 11 6 0 5 194 185 9 12
Dingle 11 4 4 3 151 143 8 12
Rathmore 11 4 3 4 168 162 6 11
Milltown/Castlemaine 11 3 5 3 154 159 -5 11
Spa 11 5 1 5 155 167 -12 11
Austin Stacks 11 5 0 6 162 155 7 10
Kerins O`Rahilly's 11 4 2 5 159 158 1 10
Gneeveguilla 11 4 1 6 168 179 -11 9
Desmonds 11 1 1 9 142 215 -73 3
Senior Football Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Laune Rangers 11 7 3 1 201 150 51 17
Glenflesk 11 8 1 2 193 168 25 17
An Ghaeltacht 11 7 3 1 166 143 23 17
Na Gaeil 11 5 3 3 145 133 12 13
Templenoe 11 5 3 3 152 159 -7 13
Kenmare Shamrocks 11 5 1 5 171 158 13 11
Beaufort 11 4 3 4 155 152 3 11
Glenbeigh-Glencar 11 5 1 5 150 149 1 11
Listowel Emmets 11 4 1 6 148 155 -7 9
Firies 11 3 2 6 153 171 -18 8
St Mary's 11 1 1 9 160 185 -25 3
Currow 11 1 0 10 144 215 -71 2
Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Ballydonoghue 11 6 2 3 196 173 23 14
Listry 11 6 2 3 163 141 22 14
Reenard 11 6 1 4 142 134 8 13
Fossa 10 6 1 3 166 148 18 13
Churchill 11 6 0 5 160 154 6 12
Annascaul 11 5 1 5 155 152 3 11
Knocknagoshel 10 3 3 4 119 125 -6 9
Brosna 10 2 2 6 128 140 -12 6
Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 11 0 0 11 136 259 -123 0
Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 11 7 2 2 156 131 25 16
Tarbert 11 6 3 2 166 129 37 15
Cordal 11 7 1 3 184 159 25 15
Beale 11 7 0 4 145 131 14 14
St Michael's-Foilmore 11 7 0 4 137 123 14 14
St Senan's 10 6 0 4 151 114 37 12
Cromane 11 5 1 5 146 171 -25 11
Castlegregory GAA Club 11 4 1 6 175 168 7 9
Ballyduff 10 2 4 4 131 134 -3 8
St Pats Blennerville 11 4 0 7 152 160 -8 8
Dr. Crokes 11 2 0 9 158 220 -62 4
Sneem/Derrynane 11 2 0 9 135 196 -61 4
Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 11 9 0 2 182 118 64 18
Firies 10 8 1 1 189 148 41 17
Fossa 10 7 1 2 158 132 26 15
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Dr. Crokes 10 5 2 3 148 141 7 12
Beaufort 10 5 2 3 138 150 -12 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 5 0 5 147 142 5 10
Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9
Desmonds 10 3 1 6 133 130 3 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7
Killarney Legion 10 2 3 5 139 166 -27 7
Tuosist 11 2 1 8 152 223 -71 5
Churchill 10 0 1 9 130 187 -57 1
SFL Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Lispole 10 9 0 1 119 78 41 18
Waterville 10 8 0 2 147 99 48 16
Moyvane 10 6 2 2 152 114 38 14
Scartaglin 10 6 1 3 160 108 52 13
Finuge 9 4 3 2 123 116 7 11
Kilgarvan 9 5 0 4 81 91 -10 10
Duagh 10 5 0 5 155 116 39 10
Asdee 10 3 0 7 97 128 -31 6
Glenflesk 4 1 0 3 37 76 -39 2
Laune Rangers 4 0 1 3 50 65 -15 1
Austin Stacks 4 0 1 3 28 62 -34 1
Gneeveguilla 4 0 0 4 42 66 -24 0
Rathmore 4 0 0 4 34 69 -35 0
Ballylongford 4 0 0 4 23 60 -37 0