Croke's captain Daithí Casey looking forward to the semi final

Nov 13, 2021 15:11 By radiokerrysport
Dr. Crokes take on Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the Garvey’s Senior Football Championship Semi Final in what will be a very exciting game of football.

Both teams are hungry for the win and will hope to reach the final where they will face either St. Brendan’s Board or Austin Stacks.

The matches are to take place the weekend of the 20th and 21st of November.

To look ahead to the game between Dr. Crokes and Kerins O’Rahilly’s Tim Moynihan spoke with the captain of the Dr. Crokes team Daithí Casey during the week:

