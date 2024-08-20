Advertisement
Sport

Crokes boosted by return of key-players in Senior Semi Final says selector

Aug 20, 2024 11:23 By radiokerrysport
Crokes boosted by return of key-players in Senior Semi Final says selector
Dr.Crokes v Dingle in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman believes his side are fortunate to be able to lean on so many players in their panel.

The Crokes were boosted by the returns of Micheal Burns, Brian Looney, and Gavin O'Shea as they defeated Rathmore in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Semi Final yesterday evening.

The Killarney side ran out victors on a score of 1-15 to Rathmore's 2-10 and will now face Dingle in the decider.

Coleman said he was happy to get over the line in Rathbeg.

