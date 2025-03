Croke Park plays host to this afternoon's All-Ireland Schools Senior Finals.

Mayo's St Colman’s, Claremorris and five-time winners St Patrick's College, Maghera contest football's Hogan Cup decider at 1pm.

While Thurles CBS manager Niall Cahill says they're driven by the hurt of losing the Harty Cup final two years ago ahead of taking on Galway's Presentation, Athenry in hurling's Croke Cup final at 3pm.