There's a triple header at Croke Park today as three All-Ireland Camogie finals take place.

There will be new senior champions this year as Cork and Kilkenny contest that decider.

The Rebels last won the O'Duffy Cup back in 2018 while Brian Dowling's side are looking to win their second title in three years.

That throws-in at 4.15.

Before that Galway and Cork meet in the intermediate final from 2-o'clock while the premier junior final between Armagh and Antrim is at 12 midday.