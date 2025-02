Croke Park's stadium director Peter McKenna says he 'can't see' Katie Taylor fighting at the venue this year.

The two-weight women's world boxing champion has frequently spoken of her desire to headline a card at the home of the GAA, with her promoter Eddie Hearn vowing to try and make it happen.

But McKenna has revealed that Hearn hasn't been in direct recent contact with the association, saying the promoter has instead engaged in "megaphone diplomacy" through the media.