Advertisement
Sport

Croke Park Could Host All Ireland Club Semi Finals

Jan 9, 2025 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Croke Park Could Host All Ireland Club Semi Finals
Share this article

Croke Park could potentially host this Saturday's All-Ireland Club Senior Football semi-finals.

The last-four clash between Dr Crokes and Errigal Ciaran was moved from O'Moore Park to St Conleth's Park yesterday, as the cold snap continues to play havoc with fixtures.

Cuala and Coolera Strandhill are set to meet in Cavan in the other semi-final.

Advertisement

With the GAA determined to get both semis played this weekend ahead of next week's All-Ireland finals, it's understood that Croke Park is on standby should Newbridge or Breffni Park be deemed unplayable.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Legend Gets New Club Gig
Advertisement
Potter Takes Over Hammers
Spurs Edge Liverpool In EFL Cup Opening leg
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Legend Gets New Club Gig
Potter Takes Over Hammers
Spurs Edge Liverpool In EFL Cup Opening leg
test
Uncategorized

test

Jan 9, 2025 10:29
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus