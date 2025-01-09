Croke Park Could Host All Ireland Club Semi Finals

Croke Park could potentially host this Saturday's All-Ireland Club Senior Football semi-finals.

The last-four clash between Dr Crokes and Errigal Ciaran was moved from O'Moore Park to St Conleth's Park yesterday, as the cold snap continues to play havoc with fixtures.

Cuala and Coolera Strandhill are set to meet in Cavan in the other semi-final.

With the GAA determined to get both semis played this weekend ahead of next week's All-Ireland finals, it's understood that Croke Park is on standby should Newbridge or Breffni Park be deemed unplayable.