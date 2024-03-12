Croke Park being considered for use as fan zone for Europa League final

SOCCER

Croke Park have confirmed that the stadium could be used as a fan zone - if Liverpool reach the Europa League final.

Stadium director Peter McKenna told the Examiner that screens will be erected on the field to allow fans to watch the final.

The May 22nd final will be played across the Liffey at the Aviva Stadium.

======

Michael Edwards says one of his primary objectives on his return to Fenway Sports Group is the acquisition of another club.

Liverpool’s former sporting director returns as FSG’s CEO of football.

Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes is expected to be named Edwards’ successor as Liverpool’s sporting director.

======

Dundalk have announced fresh-investment in the club from two US-based, Irish-born figures.

Dubliners John Keenan and Chris Clinton will work with Lilywhites owner, Brian Ainscough.

Keenan and Clinton have forged careers in finance, data, and I-T.

=====

Bohemians are reportedly in talks with Stephen Kenny regarding their managerial vacancy.

The Irish Times say the former Republic of Ireland boss has emerged as a target following the Dalymount departure of Declan Devine.

Waterford number-2 Alan Reynolds is another contender for the Bohs job.