Advertisement
Sport

Croke Park being considered for use as fan zone for Europa League final

Mar 12, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Croke Park being considered for use as fan zone for Europa League final
Share this article

SOCCER

Croke Park have confirmed that the stadium could be used as a fan zone - if Liverpool reach the Europa League final.

Stadium director Peter McKenna told the Examiner that screens will be erected on the field to allow fans to watch the final.

Advertisement

The May 22nd final will be played across the Liffey at the Aviva Stadium.

======

Michael Edwards says one of his primary objectives on his return to Fenway Sports Group is the acquisition of another club.

Advertisement

Liverpool’s former sporting director returns as FSG’s CEO of football.

Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes is expected to be named Edwards’ successor as Liverpool’s sporting director.

======

Advertisement

Dundalk have announced fresh-investment in the club from two US-based, Irish-born figures.

Dubliners John Keenan and Chris Clinton will work with Lilywhites owner, Brian Ainscough.

Keenan and Clinton have forged careers in finance, data, and I-T.

Advertisement

=====

Bohemians are reportedly in talks with Stephen Kenny regarding their managerial vacancy.

The Irish Times say the former Republic of Ireland boss has emerged as a target following the Dalymount departure of Declan Devine.

Advertisement

Waterford number-2 Alan Reynolds is another contender for the Bohs job.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nash and Frawley in contention for decider with Scotland
Advertisement
State Man wins Champions Hurdle
Kerry coach anticipating very very difficult game against Cobh
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Listowel girl
Kerry Cathaoirleach set to travel to the US for St. Patrick's Day
Council warns of hazardous travelling conditions as status orange warning issued for Kerry
Man appears before Killarney District Court on a number of charges including assault causing harm and aggravated burglary
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus