Advertisement
Sport

Croatia could become first team since 2002 to reach consecutive World Cup finals

Dec 13, 2022 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Croatia could become first team since 2002 to reach consecutive World Cup finals Croatia could become first team since 2002 to reach consecutive World Cup finals
Share this article

Croatia could become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to reach consecutive World Cup finals.

They stand between Argentina and a place in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Kick-off at the Lusail Stadium is at 7pm, Irish time.

Advertisement

Croatia have no fresh injury concerns, while Argentina pair Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are suspended.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham believes there is more to come from Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Luis Enrique says he wants to return to club management.

Advertisement

He lost his job as Spain head coach following their World Cup second round exit at the hands of Morocco.

Luis Enrique previously managed Barcelona to a Champions League and a pair of La Liga titles.

He's been mooted as a potential replacement for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid next season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus