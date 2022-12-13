Croatia could become first team since 2002 to reach consecutive World Cup finals

Croatia could become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to reach consecutive World Cup finals.

They stand between Argentina and a place in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Kick-off at the Lusail Stadium is at 7pm, Irish time.

Croatia have no fresh injury concerns, while Argentina pair Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are suspended.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham believes there is more to come from Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Luis Enrique says he wants to return to club management.

He lost his job as Spain head coach following their World Cup second round exit at the hands of Morocco.

Luis Enrique previously managed Barcelona to a Champions League and a pair of La Liga titles.

He's been mooted as a potential replacement for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid next season.