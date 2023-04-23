Advertisement
Sport

Credit Union County Senior Football League Round 4 Results

Apr 23, 2023 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union County Senior Football League Round 4 Results
Senior Football Division 1
Tim Moynihan reports from Austin Stacks 1-15 to 1-15 win over Kerins O'Rahilly's.

Breda O'Shea reports from Spa Killarney's 1-7 to 0-10 draw at home to Dingle.

Ballymacelligott 0-14 Rathmore 0-13
Gneeveguilla 3-15 Castleisland Desmonds 2-12
Killarney Legion 1-11 Dr. Crokes 0-14

Senior Football Division 2
Listowel Emmets 3-11 Firies 0-8
Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-15 Currow 1-7
Beaufort 0-14 Templenoe 2-8
An Ghaeltacht 1-14 St Mary's 1-12
Laune Rangers 0-16 Na Gaeil 1-10

Senior Football Division 3
Listry 0-12 Annascaul 0-8
Ballydonoghue 4-19 Dromid Pearses 1-11
John Mitchels 0-16 Knocknagoshel 0-8
Churchill 0-14 Ardfert Football Club 0-7
Brosna 1-20 Skelligs Rangers 2-11
Reenard 2-12 Fossa 0-12

Senior Football Division 4
Beale 1-15 Dr. Crokes 1-10
Keel 1-8 St Senan's 0-4
Cromane 1-8 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-8
Castlegregory GAA Club 1-14 Ballyduff 2-11
Tarbert 1-13 Cordal 1-9
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-13 Sneem/Derrynane 1-8

Senior Football Division 5 Group A
Duagh 2-12 Laune Rangers 1-10
Finuge 0-5 Austin Stacks 0-5
Lispole 2-17 Moyvane 0-12

Senior Football Division 5 Group B
Waterville Frank Caseys 3-13 Glenflesk 2-6
Kilgarvan 3-5 Scartaglin 1-10
Asdee 1-7 Rathmore 0-5

Senior Football Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine 2-14 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-7
Killarney Legion 1-14 Kilcummin 0-11
Valentia Young Islanders W/O Castleisland Desmonds -
Firies 3-13 Tuosist 4-7

