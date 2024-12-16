Advertisement
Craig Casey to undergo knee surgery

Dec 16, 2024 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Craig Casey to undergo knee surgery
Munster's Craig Casey is to undergo knee surgery this week after picking up a serious injury in their investec Champions Cup loss to Castres on Friday night.

The scrumhalf was forced off after half-an-hour of play.

The extent of the injury will be confirmed after the procedure but it's expected he will miss 4-to-6 week.

Elsewhere winger Thaakir Abrahams dislocated his shoulder in the game and may also need surgery.

While Peter O’Mahony is suffering with a calf issue and may miss their URC inter-pro with Ulster on Friday.

