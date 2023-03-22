Craig Casey has praised the mental strength of Munster teammate Conor Murray

Munster scrum half Craig Casey has praised the mental strength of his teammate Conor Murray.

Murray reached 100 caps during the 6 Nations and put on a number of impressive performances despite his father being involved in a serious accident at the beginning of the tournament.

Craig Casey says Murray is a credit to his family…

Advertisement

Munster, currently fifth in the table, resume their URC campaign at Thomond Park on Saturday against Glasgow Warriors.

Both Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have been given the week off but with the obvious exception of the injured Tadhg Beirne (ankle) and Keith Earls (calf), all the other internationals, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery, Gavin Coombes and Roman Salanoa are all back.