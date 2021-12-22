Covid stricken Chelsea to make use of youth players tonight

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he will make full use of his squad in tonight's League Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

The club has been hit by a number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, which has reduced the number of players available to the German.

He says there'll be a youthful look to tonight's side as others are rested.

Kick-off at Brentford Community Stadium is at 7.45.

At the same time, Liverpool welcome Brendan Rodgers' Leicester to Anfield.

Tottenham and West Ham play in the other last eight tie.

Arsenal are already through to the semi-finals courtesy of a 5-1 win over Sunderland last night.