Advertisement
Sport

Covid stricken Chelsea to make use of youth players tonight

Dec 22, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Covid stricken Chelsea to make use of youth players tonight Covid stricken Chelsea to make use of youth players tonight
Share this article

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he will make full use of his squad in tonight's League Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

The club has been hit by a number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, which has reduced the number of players available to the German.

He says there'll be a youthful look to tonight's side as others are rested.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Brentford Community Stadium is at 7.45.

At the same time, Liverpool welcome Brendan Rodgers' Leicester to Anfield.

Advertisement

Tottenham and West Ham play in the other last eight tie.

Arsenal are already through to the semi-finals courtesy of a 5-1 win over Sunderland last night.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus