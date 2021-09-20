Covid setback for Dundalk

Dundalk will be without as many as eleven players for tomorrow night’s FAI Cup quarter-final replay with Finn Harps.

Four players have tested positive for COVID-19, with a fifth ruled out of Friday’s original game for virus-related reasons.

Dundalk are also in the midst of an injury crisis.

The FAI, meanwhile, has confirmed this year’s final will be played on Sunday, November 28th at the Aviva with 4pm kick-off.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Friday night.

Bohemians continue to play catch-up this evening in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Their latest rearranged fixture sees Keith Long sees Derry City visit Dalymount, where kick-off is at 7.45.