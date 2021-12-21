Covid claims Munster v Leinster

The St. Stephen’s Day clash of Munster and Leinster has been postponed.

It follows a number of new COVID-19 cases reported among the Leinster squad.

Leinster will resume training next Tuesday, with the aim of fulfilling their New Year’s Day game away to Ulster.

U-R-C organisers say they will consider potential dates for the rearranged fixture.

Three Ulster players have signed new deals with the province.

Tom O’Toole, Matty Rea and James Hume will stay with the province until the summer of 2024.