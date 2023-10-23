Courtney Lawes to retire from international rugby after World Cup

England forward Courtney Lawes has announced he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup.

During a 14-year career with England he is the nation's fifth most capped player with 105 appearances and won three Six Nations Championships.

Lawes played five times for the British and Irish Lions.

His final match will be Friday's bronze medal clash against Argentina.

World Rugby is set to review an allegation of discriminatory language in South Africa's World Cup semi-final win over England.

It comes after an allegation made by England's Tom Curry about an incident during the match on Saturday evening.

World Rugby say they won't make any further comment until the investigation concludes.