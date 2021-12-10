Courell replaces Walshe as COO of FAI

David Courell has replaced Rea Walshe as the Chief Operating Officer of the FAI.
The Castlebar native leaves his role as the English FA’s Head of the 2030 FIFA World Cup Bid Feasibility
Advertisement
David Courell has replaced Rea Walshe as the Chief Operating Officer of the FAI.
The Castlebar native leaves his role as the English FA’s Head of the 2030 FIFA World Cup Bid Feasibility
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus