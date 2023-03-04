Advertisement
County Senior Hurling League Fixtures look ahead

Mar 4, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrypodcast
County Senior Hurling League Fixtures look ahead
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 1), Ballyduff V Lixnaw 16:00, Ref: Tom Walsh

John McElligott, manager of Lixnaw Hurling spoke to us at Radio Kerry;

Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Causeway, (Round 1), Causeway V Ballyheigue 12:30, Ref: Ian Liston

Stephen Goggin Causeway manager spoke with us;

Brendan O’Sullivan Ballyheigue manager gave an interview;

Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Round 1), Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney 14:00, Ref: John Ross

John Meyler Kilmoyley manager spoke with Radio Kerry;

Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Ardfert, (Round 1), St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's 14:00, Ref: Joseph Murphy

Jerry Wallace St Brendan’s manager discusses the fixture;

Brendan Mahony of Crotta O’Neill’s talked about the game ahead

