Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Hurling Final Build-Up

Aug 5, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
County Senior Hurling Final Build-Up County Senior Hurling Final Build-Up
Share this article

Causeway and Ballyduff are putting the final touches to their preparations for this weekend's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Final.

Austin Stack Park is the venue for the decider which gets underway at 3 o'clock on Sunday.

Causeway Club Chairman, Jeremiah Canty told Mike O'Halloran that he is expecting a lively encounter.

Advertisement

Ballyduff's Mikey Boyle says his side will need to stay awake to ward off the Causeway goal threat.

Advertisement

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry with thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Ross's Centra, Ardfert.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus