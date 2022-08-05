County Senior Hurling Final Build-Up

Causeway and Ballyduff are putting the final touches to their preparations for this weekend's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Final.

Austin Stack Park is the venue for the decider which gets underway at 3 o'clock on Sunday.

Causeway Club Chairman, Jeremiah Canty told Mike O'Halloran that he is expecting a lively encounter.

Ballyduff's Mikey Boyle says his side will need to stay awake to ward off the Causeway goal threat.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry with thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Ross's Centra, Ardfert.