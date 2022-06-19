County Senior Football League Sunday review

Division 3
3-11 Currow V Reenard 1-7
Division 4
3-9 Keel V Beale 0-8
0-10 Austin Stacks V Ardfert 0-12
Division 5
0-4 Asdee V St Michael's-Foilmore 0-13
Finuge V Ballyduff
Division 6 (Cup)
2-7 Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-11
