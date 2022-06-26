Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Football League Saturday Review

Jun 26, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
County Senior Football League Saturday Review
Division 1
Ballymacelligott 2-6 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-10
Austin Stacks 1-11 Killarney Legion 0-14
An Ghaeltacht 1-9 St Mary's 0-9

Division 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2-9 Laune Rangers 1-5
Templenoe 2-5 John Mitchels 0-7
Kilcummin 0-12 Beaufort 1-7

Division 3
Currow 0-4 Skelligs Rangers 0-2
Ballydonoghue 2-11 Churchill 0-10
St Senan's 1-8 Dr. Crokes 1-8
Reenard 0-8 Firies 0-8
Dromid Pearses 0-8 Brosna 0-8
Glenflesk 5-8 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-7

Division 4
Cromane 3-13 Beale 0-8
Knocknagoshel 0-13 Cordal 0-8
Tarbert 0-10 Keel 0-5
Fossa 1-12 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-12
Scartaglin 1-9 Duagh 2-4

Division 5
Lispole 0-9 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-9
Moyvane 0-10 Ballylongford 0-7
3-11 Asdee 0-9
Sneem/Derrynane 0-7 Kilgarvan 1-4

Division 6 Shield
Killarney Legion 0-13 Dingle 0-7
Castleisland Desmonds 4-13 Na Gaeil 1-12

TABLES

Senior Football Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 10 7 1 2 184 129 55 15
Dingle 10 6 3 1 176 126 50 15
Austin Stacks 10 6 3 1 162 121 41 15
Spa 9 6 0 3 154 131 23 12
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 5 2 3 138 128 10 12
Killarney Legion 10 4 2 4 157 145 12 10
Rathmore 9 5 0 4 151 130 21 10
Ballymacelligott 10 4 0 6 142 170 -28 8
Gneeveguilla 10 3 1 6 116 146 -30 7
Kenmare Shamrocks 9 2 0 7 89 137 -48 4
An Ghaeltacht 9 2 0 7 111 160 -49 4
St Mary's 10 2 0 8 127 184 -57 4

Senior Football Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilcummin 10 9 1 0 175 117 58 19
Desmonds 10 8 2 0 194 101 93 18
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 7 1 2 179 128 51 15
Laune Rangers 10 5 0 5 152 124 28 10
Templenoe 10 4 2 4 133 130 3 10
Beaufort 10 5 0 5 143 146 -3 10
Listowel Emmets 9 4 0 5 131 150 -19 8
Glenbeigh-Glencar 9 2 3 4 117 133 -16 7
Na Gaeil 9 2 2 5 110 132 -22 6
Listry 10 2 2 6 106 156 -50 6
John Mitchels 10 2 1 7 134 156 -22 5
Annascaul 9 1 0 8 96 197 -101 2

Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 10 10 0 0 197 113 84 20
Currow 10 7 0 3 158 143 15 14
Ballydonoghue 10 7 0 3 146 147 -1 14
Firies 10 6 1 3 166 143 23 13
Brosna 10 6 1 3 141 139 2 13
Skelligs Rangers 10 5 1 4 117 100 17 11
Churchill 10 5 1 4 138 130 8 11
Reenard 10 3 2 5 129 128 1 8
St Senan's 10 2 1 7 119 151 -32 5
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 2 1 7 124 158 -34 5
Dr. Crokes 10 1 1 8 148 207 -59 3
St Pats Blennerville 10 1 1 8 114 138 -24 3

Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa 10 8 1 1 161 105 56 17
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 158 142 16 15
Knocknagoshel 10 7 1 2 158 140 18 15
Tarbert 10 7 0 3 153 115 38 14
Cordal 10 4 1 5 162 160 2 9
Keel 10 4 1 5 128 128 0 9
Castlegregory GAA Club 9 4 0 5 139 130 9 8
Cromane 10 4 0 6 163 162 1 8
Beale 10 4 0 6 111 140 -29 8
Scartaglin 9 2 2 5 87 121 -34 6
Austin Stacks 10 2 1 7 124 177 -53 5
Duagh 10 2 0 8 129 153 -24 4

Senior Football Division 5
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 8 1 1 183 98 85 17
Ballyduff 10 7 2 1 156 119 37 16
Waterville 10 7 1 2 159 117 42 15
Sneem/Derrynane 10 6 1 3 153 119 34 13
Lispole 10 5 2 3 186 141 45 12
Moyvane 10 4 2 4 139 151 -12 10
Finuge 10 5 0 5 132 124 8 10
Kilgarvan 10 3 2 5 152 162 -10 8
Glenflesk 10 3 1 6 131 179 -48 7
Laune Rangers 10 2 0 8 127 171 -44 4
Asdee 9 2 0 7 91 155 -64 4
Ballylongford 9 1 0 8 85 158 -73 2

Senior Football League Division 6 Shield
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 2 2 0 0 56 38 18 4
Desmonds 3 2 0 1 59 50 9 4
Killarney Legion 1 1 0 0 13 7 6 2
Dingle 3 1 0 2 18 25 -7 2
St Michael's-Foilmore 2 1 0 1 38 48 -10 2
Kenmare Shamrocks 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 31 47 -16 0

