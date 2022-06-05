County Senior Football League Saturday review

County Senior Football League

Division 1

St Mary's 3-12 Gneeveguilla 0-12

Rathmore 0-21 Ballymacelligott 1-9

Division 2

Listry 0-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-7

Templenoe 1-11 Beaufort 1-9

Division 3

Firies 0-15 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-14

Division 4

Tarbert 1-13 Cordal 0-13

Fossa 0-17 Beale 0-5

Division 5

Lispole 6-12 Glenflesk 0-12

Senior Football Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Spa 8 6 0 2 144 115 29 12

Dingle 8 4 3 1 138 108 30 11

Austin Stacks 7 5 1 1 114 88 26 11

Rathmore 8 5 0 3 133 107 26 10

Kerins O`Rahilly's 7 4 1 2 97 95 2 9

Dr. Crokes 7 4 1 2 138 100 38 9

Gneeveguilla 8 3 1 4 96 114 -18 7

Killarney Legion 7 3 1 3 109 96 13 7

Ballymacelligott 8 3 0 5 125 140 -15 6

St Mary's 8 2 0 6 104 156 -52 4

Kenmare Shamrocks 7 1 0 6 67 104 -37 2

An Ghaeltacht 7 1 0 6 92 134 -42 2

Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilcummin 8 8 0 0 149 93 56 16

Desmonds 8 7 1 0 162 77 85 15

Milltown/Castlemaine 8 5 1 2 146 108 38 11

Beaufort 8 4 0 4 112 124 -12 8

Templenoe 8 3 1 4 109 110 -1 7

Laune Rangers 7 3 0 4 109 86 23 6

Listowel Emmets 7 3 0 4 98 111 -13 6

Glenbeigh-Glencar 8 2 2 4 103 119 -16 6

Listry 8 2 2 4 85 116 -31 6

John Mitchels 7 2 1 4 97 106 -9 5

Na Gaeil 7 1 2 4 80 107 -27 4

Annascaul 8 1 0 7 85 178 -93 2

Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenflesk 8 8 0 0 161 92 69 16

Firies 8 6 0 2 148 122 26 12

Currow 8 5 0 3 133 131 2 10

Skelligs Rangers 7 4 1 2 79 70 9 9

Brosna 7 4 0 3 108 111 -3 8

Ballydonoghue 7 4 0 3 99 112 -13 8

Churchill 7 3 1 3 96 91 5 7

Reenard 7 2 1 4 86 89 -3 5

St Senan's 7 2 0 5 91 114 -23 4

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 2 0 5 91 117 -26 4

St Pats Blennerville 8 1 1 6 93 102 -9 3

Dr. Crokes 7 1 0 6 115 149 -34 2

Senior Football Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa 8 6 1 1 130 81 49 13

Ardfert Football Club 7 5 1 1 122 110 12 11

Tarbert 8 5 0 3 128 97 31 10

Knocknagoshel 7 4 1 2 113 103 10 9

Castlegregory GAA Club 7 4 0 3 114 101 13 8

Beale 7 4 0 3 89 90 -1 8

Cordal 8 3 1 4 138 141 -3 7

Cromane 7 3 0 4 113 120 -7 6

Duagh 7 2 0 5 90 104 -14 4

Scartaglin 7 1 2 4 69 95 -26 4

Keel 6 1 1 4 71 81 -10 3

Austin Stacks 7 1 1 5 77 131 -54 3

Senior Football Division 5

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballyduff 7 5 1 1 115 91 24 11

Lispole 8 5 1 2 162 115 47 11

St Michael's-Foilmore 6 5 0 1 117 61 56 10

Sneem/Derrynane 7 5 0 2 113 78 35 10

Waterville 7 5 0 2 105 86 19 10

Finuge 8 4 0 4 107 102 5 8

Moyvane 8 2 2 4 109 135 -26 6

Kilgarvan 7 2 1 4 114 112 2 5

Glenflesk 8 2 1 5 97 159 -62 5

Laune Rangers 7 2 0 5 86 100 -14 4

Asdee 6 2 0 4 68 103 -35 4

Ballylongford 7 1 0 6 71 122 -51 2

Today's games:

County Senior Football League

First named at home

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Dr. Crokes V Killarney Legion

Division 2

Listowel Emmets V John Mitchels

Na Gaeil V Laune Rangers

Division 3

St Senan's V Churchill

Skelligs Rangers V Brosna

Reenard V Dr. Crokes

Dromid Pearses V Ballydonoghue 1:00

Division 4

Austin Stacks V Duagh

Ardfert Football Club V Keel

Division 5

Laune Rangers V Kilgarvan

Ballyduff V Waterville Frank Caseys

Sneem/Derrynane V St Michael's-Foilmore

Division 6 Cup

Fossa V Firies

Tuosist V Dr. Crokes

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Gneeveguilla

Milltown/Castlemaine V Rathmore 1:00