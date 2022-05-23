County Senior Football League Round Up and Tables

Div 1

Austin Stacks 2-11; Rathmore 0-12.

On a showery May Friday the weather remained dry in Connolly Park for this round 7 Co. League game with the home side ending up winners are a fairly evenly contested affair. The sides were level on six points each as half time approached but a 29th minute goal by Man-of-the-Match, Cian Purcell, left the Rockies ahead by those three points at the break

Half time Austin Stacks 1-07 Rathmore 0-07

Twenty two minutes into the second half it was still anyone’s game with the home side just two points ahead at that stage. But that man, Cian Purcell put the incising on the cake for Stacks with his second goal of the game to leave his side with five points to spare at the end.

Scorers:

Austin Stacks: Cian Purcell (2-1), Darragh O’Brien (0-3 – one free); Adam Curran (0-2), Michael O’Donnell, Conor Horan and Gearóid Fitzgerald (0-1 each from play) and David Mannix and Jordan Kissane (0-1 each from frees).

Rathmore: James Darmody (0-3), Brendan O’Keeffe (0-3 – two frees); Alan Dineen, Brian Friel, Darragh Rahilly, Mark Reen, Cathal Ryan and Mark Ryan (0-1 each from play).

Ballymacelligott 1-11 Dr Crokes 5-16

On Saturday, in dry and at times blustery conditions our Senior Men’s team faced Dr Crokes in Rd. 7 of the Div. 1 County league in Ballymac GAA.

It was the visitors who struck early with goals in the first, eleventh, & twenty second minute which really took the wind out of our sails. However, we continued to battle with scores from Vinny Horan, Donal Daly & Aidan Breen amongst others. Half time Score Ballymac 0-7 Dr Crokes 3-7

Dr Crokes added a further two goals in the second half which ended the game as a contest however our boys battled on until the end and eventually won a penalty which was converted by Vinny Horan.

It was Dr Crokes who left Ballymac GAA with the two points on a final score of Ballymac 1-11 Dr Crokes 5-16.

Div 2

Laune Rangers 2-16, Annascaul 2-5

Laune Rangers picked up another valuable two points in Division 2 of the County Senior Football League on Saturday evening, with victory at home against Annascaul.

After a nearly ten minute period at the start of the game without a score – albeit with a few missed chances by the visitors – Laune Rangers registered the first point as Dáire Cleary punched the ball over the bar, while John Tyther pointed a free to double the home side’s lead. With fifteen minutes played, Laune Rangers led by 0-2 to 0-0.

Laune Rangers pulled clear in the second quarter, as Fiachra Clifford & Gearóid Hassett scored excellent points from opposite sides of the field before John Tyther scored a well taken free. A super interception at the back by Eoin Clifford saw the ball worked downfield through Dáire Cleary to ultimately find Fiachra Clifford, who rounded the goalkeeper and finished to an empty net. Dáire Cleary added a point before seeing a shot at goal saved at point blank range by Tommy Pierce to leave the home team leading by nine points at the break. Annascaul had their share of chances in the second quarter, but some excellent defending saw a number of chances cut out.

Half Time Score:- Laune Rangers 1-06, Annascaul 0-00.

Laune Rangers continued to increase their lead at the start of the second half, as Fiachra Clifford, Patrick Carey and Gearóid Hassett all pointed. Annascaul registered their first score in the 34th minute as James Crean split the posts with a point, but Gearóid Hassett immediately responded with a well taken point. Alan Falvey (free) and John Tyther traded points before tommy Pierce pulled off a double save from Fiachra Clifford and Dáire Cleary. Laune Rangers added points through half backs Calum Moriarty & David Mangan, but Fintan Herlihy replied with a point to leave Laune Rangers leading by 1-13 to 0-3 with a quarter of the game remaining.

Annascaul doubled their own tally for the game as Fintan Herlihy squeezed the ball under Laune Rangers goalkeeper Padraig Ahern. Darragh O’Grady and Jack O’Connor added points for Rangers before Dáire Cleary finally rattled the net for Rangers second goal – Fiachra Clifford with an excellent pass to John Tyther who in turn passed across to Dáire Cleary for a well taken finish. Annascaul, to their credit, continued their efforts as a James Crean point was followed by a David Smith goal. Alan Falvey pointed a free for the visitors while Gearóid Hassett scored the final point of the game.

Full Time Score:- Laune Rangers 2-16, Annascaul 2-5

Laune Rangers:- Padraig Ahern, Seán Cleary, Patrick Carey (0-1), Ryan Diggin, Eoin Clifford (capt), David Mangan (0-1), Calum Moriarty (0-1), Eoin O’Sullivan, Jack O’Connor (0-1), Stephen Sealy, Dáire Cleary (1-2), John Tyther (0-3, 2f), Darragh O’Grady (0-1), Fiachra Clifford (1-2), Gearóid Hassett (0-4). Subs: Conor Murphy, Daniel Macbeth, Shane Daly, Daragh O’Connor, Patrick Daly.

Annascaul:- Tommy Pierce, Andrew Finn, Colm Moriarty, Jack Moriarty, Cian Griffin, Gearóid Lyne, James Hanafin, Jason Hickson, Bryan McKenna, Fintan Herlihy (1-1), Alan Falvey (0-2f), Donal Crean, Killian Falvey, James Crean (0-2), Jack Farrell. Subs: Cathal Donovan, Coleman O’Meara, David Smith (1-0).

Castleisland Desmonds 2-10 Listowel Emmets 0-05

Castleisland Desmonds booked their place in Division 1 for next year's County League tonight after their win against Listowel in Castleisland. It was a very defensive game, particularly in the first half, with a total of 6 points only scored in the first half. A strong breeze moving up the field from the Pound Road side made conditions challenging for both teams when playing against it.

A free from Thomas Lynch opened the scoring in the game after 2 minutes. Listowel continued to put 14 men behind the ball but Desmonds Denis O Connor managed a long range kick for another point. The next score didn't come until 15 minutes into the half with a free from Emmets' Captain Davy Keane. Thomas Hickey put over another free kick for the home side before Listowels Cormac Mulvihill score two points in succession.

Half time score was Castleisland Desmonds 0-03 Listowel Emmets 0-03.

Listowel Emmets got the first point in the second half with a free kick from Bryan Sweeney. Desmonds began to use the force of the wind and kicked accurate long range kicks resulting in three points, one each from Tomas Lynch, Graham O Connor and Cian W O Connor. Conor O Shea was replaced by Colm Roche and Adam O Donoghue was replaced by Pat Fitzgerald. Another free for Listowel, scored again by Bryan Sweeney in the 11th minute was to be Listowels last score of the game.The Desmonds made three attempts at goals only to be dispossessed on each occasion. The home side were awarded a free, skillfully taken by Thomas Hickey to move the Desmonds two points ahead. Kieran Brennan replaced Graham O Connor. Again, in the 20th minute Thomas Hickey put a free kick between the posts and Pat Fitzgerald scored another from play. Thomas Hickey drove towards the Listowel defence to score his 4th point of the game. A goal was looming by the home side for a while and after the mark was taken by Kieran Brennan on the Listowel kick out, he made a quick pass inside to Tomas Lynch who spotted Adam Donoghue waiting to put the ball in the back of the net. Desmonds introduced Fintan O Sullivan for Dominic Finnegan and Tadgh O Shea for Thomas Hickey. The home side finished the game with aplomb, when Tomas Lynch, made an outstanding pass to Luka Brosnan who punched the ball into the net.

This win places Castleisland Desmonds on top of the Division 2 League table with 14 points.

Div 5

Finuge 3-13 Ballylongford 0-07

Finuge welcomed Ballylongford to James O'Sullivan Park for this round seven league encounter, looking to get their league campaign back on track after recent losses. The game opened tentatively taking time to settle into a rhythm. Both sides traded points before Jason Wallace struck for the opening goal of the game following an incredible run from his own half back line to finish to the net on 7 minutes. This was followed almost immediately by a second goal from Keltyn Molloy when he was set up by the very industrious Jason Wallace. Finuge were playing well within themselves by this stage and another two points followed - one from Colin Sheehy and one from Keltyn Molloy. The situation was to more dire for Ballylongford as the lively Keltyn Molloy added a really well taken third goal. Finuge were cruising at this stage and added two more points before the break

Half time score Finuge 3-06 to Ballylongfords 0-02.

While it was difficult to see a way back for Ballylongford at the start of the second half, they certainly started brightly by adding four points on the bounce to bring the score to Finuge 3-07 with Ballylongford on 0-06. You felt that a goal at this stage would ignite the Bally challenge, however Finuge reasserted their control and would see out the game in comfort by adding 6 more points through the likes of Keltyn Molloy, Jason Wallace and Maurice Corridan with some really well taken scores.

This was a solid display by Finuge who saw some players return to action. They moved the ball well through all the lines and were never really in doubt once the goals started to go in. For Ballylongford it is back to the drawing board - apart from a bright 10 minutes at the start of the second half, it was a tough night in the office for them. This result leaves Finuge mid table on eight points, while Ballylongford sit at the bottom the table with two points. Next up for Finuge is an away game to Moyvane while Ballylongford have a local derby with Asdee.

Div 6A

Fossa 0-15 Killarney Legion 0-09

Fossa led from the start with some lovely football been played and led at half time

Half time Fossa 0-05 Legion 0-04

2nd half started and continued well for Fossa and came away with a 6 pt win.

Credit Union Senior Football Division 1

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points Spa 7 6 0 1 128 91 37 12 Dr. Crokes 6 4 1 1 124 84 40 9 Austin Stacks 6 4 1 1 98 74 24 9 Dingle 7 3 3 1 114 92 22 9 Kerins O`Rahilly's 7 4 1 2 97 95 2 9 Rathmore 7 4 0 3 112 95 17 8 Gneeveguilla 7 3 1 3 84 93 -9 7 Killarney Legion 7 3 1 3 109 96 13 7 Ballymacelligott 7 3 0 4 113 119 -6 6 Kenmare Shamrocks 7 1 0 6 67 104 -37 2 An Ghaeltacht 7 1 0 6 92 134 -42 2 St Mary's 7 1 0 6 83 144 -61 2

Senior Football Division 1

Sat, 21 May,

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Spa, (Round 7), Spa Killarney 1-15 St Mary's 2-6

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 7), Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-6

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 7), Dr. Crokes 5-16 Ballymacelligott 1-11

Sun, 22 May,

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 7), An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Gneeveguilla 0-9

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 7), Killarney Legion 0-8 Dingle 0-8

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points Desmonds 7 7 0 0 150 65 85 14 Kilcummin 7 7 0 0 120 84 36 14 Milltown/Castlemaine 7 5 0 2 134 96 38 10 Beaufort 7 4 0 3 100 110 -10 8 Laune Rangers 7 3 0 4 109 86 23 6 Listowel Emmets 7 3 0 4 98 111 -13 6 Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 2 2 3 93 107 -14 6 Templenoe 7 2 1 4 95 98 -3 5 John Mitchels 7 2 1 4 97 106 -9 5 Na Gaeil 7 1 2 4 80 107 -27 4 Listry 7 1 2 4 73 106 -33 4 Annascaul 7 1 0 6 76 149 -73 2

Senior Football Division 2

Sat, 21 May,

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 7), Kilcummin 0-16 Listry 0-8

Sat, 21 May, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 7), Laune Rangers 2-16 Annascaul 2-4

Sun, 22 May,

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 7), Templenoe 0-17 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-6

Sun, 22 May, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 7), John Mitchels 3-8 Na Gaeil 1-9

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Milltown/Castlemaine 2-12 Beaufort 0-8

Credit Union Senior Football Division 3

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points Glenflesk 7 7 0 0 138 82 56 14 Currow 7 5 0 2 123 108 15 10 Firies 7 5 0 2 133 108 25 10 Skelligs Rangers 7 4 1 2 79 70 9 9 Brosna 7 4 0 3 108 111 -3 8 Ballydonoghue 7 4 0 3 99 112 -13 8 Churchill 7 3 1 3 96 91 5 7 Reenard 7 2 1 4 86 89 -3 5 St Senan's 7 2 0 5 91 114 -23 4 Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 2 0 5 91 117 -26 4 St Pats Blennerville 7 1 1 5 79 87 -8 3 Dr. Crokes 7 1 0 6 115 149 -34 2

Senior Football Division 3

Sat, 21 May,

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Pirc Na File (Brosna), (Round 7), Brosna 1-17 Reenard 0-18

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Dromid, (Round 7), St Senan's 2-10 Dromid Pearses 1-12

Sun, 22 May,

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Glenflesk 1-17 Dr. Crokes 1-15

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 7), Firies 2-18 Ballydonoghue 0-13

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Churchill, (Round 7), Skelligs Rangers 1-8 Churchill 0-9

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Currow, (Round 7), Currow 1-16 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-15

Credit Union Senior Football Division 4

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points Fossa 7 5 1 1 113 76 37 11 Ardfert Football Club 7 5 1 1 122 110 12 11 Knocknagoshel 7 4 1 2 113 103 10 9 Tarbert 7 4 0 3 112 84 28 8 Castlegregory GAA Club 7 4 0 3 114 101 13 8 Beale 6 4 0 2 84 73 11 8 Cordal 7 3 1 3 125 125 0 7 Cromane 7 3 0 4 113 120 -7 6 Duagh 7 2 0 5 90 104 -14 4 Scartaglin 7 1 2 4 69 95 -26 4 Keel 6 1 1 4 71 81 -10 3 Austin Stacks 7 1 1 5 77 131 -54 3

Senior Football Division 4

Sat, 21 May,

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Fossa, (Round 7), Fossa 1-15 Knocknagoshel 3-9

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 7), Castlegregory GAA Club 2-14 Tarbert 2-11

Sun, 22 May,

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Cordal, (Round 7), Austin Stacks 2-15 Cordal 1-9

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Cromane, (Round 7), Cromane 3-10 Scartaglin 2-8

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Duagh, (Round 7), Ardfert Football Club 2-11 Duagh 1-11

Credit Union Senior Football Division 5

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points St Michael's-Foilmore 6 5 0 1 117 61 56 10 Sneem/Derrynane 7 5 0 2 113 78 35 10 Ballyduff 7 5 0 2 114 92 22 10 Waterville 7 5 0 2 105 86 19 10 Lispole 7 4 1 2 132 103 29 9 Finuge 7 4 0 3 95 89 6 8 Glenflesk 7 3 0 4 86 128 -42 6 Kilgarvan 7 2 1 4 114 112 2 5 Laune Rangers 7 2 0 5 86 100 -14 4 Moyvane 7 1 2 4 96 123 -27 4 Asdee 6 2 0 4 68 103 -35 4 Ballylongford 7 1 0 6 71 122 -51 2

Senior Football Division 5

Sat, 21 May,

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Waterville, (Round 7), Waterville Frank Caseys 2-11 Moyvane 0-8

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Derrynane, (Round 7), Sneem/Derrynane 4-14 Glenflesk 1-2

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 7), Finuge 3-13 Ballylongford 0-7

Sun, 22 May,

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Lispole, (Round 7), Lispole 2-15 Laune Rangers 1-14

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Kilgarvan, (Round 7), Ballyduff 2-6 Kilgarvan 0-7

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6A

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points Milltown/Castlemaine 7 7 0 0 124 85 39 14 Fossa 7 5 0 2 127 97 30 10 Tuosist 7 4 0 3 90 101 -11 8 Kerins O`Rahilly's 7 3 0 4 94 100 -6 6 Desmonds 7 3 0 4 100 102 -2 6 Killarney Legion 7 2 0 5 78 86 -8 4 Kenmare Shamrocks 7 2 0 5 111 121 -10 4 St Michael's-Foilmore 7 2 0 5 89 121 -32 4

Senior Football Division 6A

Sun, 22 May,

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 7), Castleisland Desmonds 0-15 Tuosist 2-6

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 7), Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-10 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-11

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Milltown/Castlemaine 0-14 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-9

Sun, 22 May, Venue: Fossa, (Round 7), Fossa 0-15 Killarney Legion 0-9

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6B

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points Gneeveguilla 6 4 1 1 93 80 13 9 Firies 6 4 0 2 97 87 10 8 Dr. Crokes 6 4 0 2 81 83 -2 8 Rathmore 4 3 1 0 72 39 33 7 Beaufort 5 2 0 3 87 86 1 4 Dingle 6 1 0 5 62 89 -27 2 Na Gaeil 5 0 0 5 56 84 -28 0

Senior Football Division 6B

Sat, 21 May,

Sat, 21 May, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Dr. Crokes 2-16 Beaufort 1-14