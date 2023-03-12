Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Football League begins next week

Mar 12, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrypodcast
There’s less than a week to the the start of the 2023 County Senior Football League.

We’ve been speaking with a number of managers as they countdown to the big off.

Billy Lee- Austin Stacks

David Clifford- Annascaul

Denis Moynihan- Rathmore

Finian Moran- Dr Crokes

Ian Blake- Ballymac

James Foley- Kilcummin

John Horgan- Gneeveguilla

John Kennedy- Asdee

Mark Bourke- Milltown/Castlemaine

Michael O'Shea- An Gaeltacht

Padraic Corcoran- Dingle

Shane Connell- Knocknagoshel

