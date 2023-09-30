Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Football Championship groups conclude today

Sep 30, 2023 09:56 By radiokerrysport
County Senior Football Championship groups conclude today
Share this article

Groups 3 and 4 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship conclude today.

Dingle against Na Gaeil at 4.30 is to decide which of them goes through to the knockout stages as Group 4 winners. Dr. Crokes and St Brendan's, both pointless, clash at 2.

Mid Kerry top Group 3 on 4 points going into their encounter with Kerins O`Rahilly's in Beaufort. Rahilly are on 2 points, as are Spa, who are home to pointless Shannon Rangers.

Advertisement

Those 2 games are at 5.

South Kerry against West Kerry is off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Europe extend lead
Sport

Europe extend lead

Sep 30, 2023 11:43
Advertisement
Kerry clubs start national campaigns tonight
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Europe extend lead
Sport

Europe extend lead

Sep 30, 2023 11:43
Kerry clubs start national campaigns tonight
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry go down to Harps
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus