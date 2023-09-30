County Senior Football Championship groups conclude today

Groups 3 and 4 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship conclude today.

Dingle against Na Gaeil at 4.30 is to decide which of them goes through to the knockout stages as Group 4 winners. Dr. Crokes and St Brendan's, both pointless, clash at 2.

Mid Kerry top Group 3 on 4 points going into their encounter with Kerins O`Rahilly's in Beaufort. Rahilly are on 2 points, as are Spa, who are home to pointless Shannon Rangers.

Those 2 games are at 5.

South Kerry against West Kerry is off.