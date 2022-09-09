The 2022 Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship gets underway this evening.
There’s a Tralee derby in Group 3 to kick-off proceedings.
Na Gaeil take on defending champions Austin Stacks at 8 in Austin Stack Park.
