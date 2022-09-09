Advertisement
County Senior Football Championship gets underway this evening

Sep 9, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrysport
The 2022 Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship gets underway this evening.

There’s a Tralee derby in Group 3 to kick-off proceedings.

Na Gaeil take on defending champions Austin Stacks at 8 in Austin Stack Park.

