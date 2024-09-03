County Minor football final to be contested by Stacks & Kierans

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals
1-9 North Kerry V Austin Stacks 3-10
Advertisement
3-8 East Kerry V St. Kierans 2-14
Shield semi-final
3-13 Mid-Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks 3-17
Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals
1-9 North Kerry V Austin Stacks 3-10
3-8 East Kerry V St. Kierans 2-14
Shield semi-final
3-13 Mid-Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks 3-17
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus