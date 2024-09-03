Advertisement
Sport

County Minor football final to be contested by Stacks & Kierans

Sep 3, 2024 08:27 By radiokerrynews
County Minor football final to be contested by Stacks & Kierans
Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship

Semi-finals

1-9 North Kerry V Austin Stacks 3-10

3-8 East Kerry V St. Kierans 2-14

Shield semi-final

3-13 Mid-Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks 3-17

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

