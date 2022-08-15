Advertisement
Sport

County Minor Football Championship finalists to be determined tonight

Aug 15, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
County Minor Football Championship finalists to be determined tonight
The County Minor Football Championship finalists are to be determined tonight.

Fitzgerald Stadium is to host the tie between Kenmare Shamrocks and North Kerry, at 6.30.

North Kerry manager Brian Scanlon

Shamrocks manager Colm O'Connor was asked if the advantage of being a club as opposed to a district still existed at this stage of the competition::::::::

The other semi-final is also at 6.30. Austin Stack Park is to host Mid Kerry against South Kerry

In charge of South Kerry is Padraig Murphy

