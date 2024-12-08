Advertisement
Sport

County hurling final won by St Brendan's

Dec 8, 2024 15:34 By radiokerrysport
County hurling final won by St Brendan's
St Brendan's were victorious in the Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship Final.

They defeated Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-11 to 0-13.

Mike O'Halloran reports

John Egan, Brendan’s manager

