County hurling final won by St Brendan's

St Brendan's were victorious in the Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship Final.
They defeated Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-11 to 0-13.
Mike O'Halloran reports
John Egan, Brendan’s manager
