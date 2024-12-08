County Hurling Final down for decision this afternoon

Austin Stack Park is the venue today for the final of the Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship Final.
There’s a 2 o’clock throw-in to St Brendan's against Crotta/Kilmoyley.
