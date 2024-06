The Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship starts this weekend.

1st up is the Group B meeting of

Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells 19:30 on Friday.

Group C

Sat, 15 Jun, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Round 1), Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Ballyheigue 17:30,

Group A

Sat, 15 Jun, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Round 1), Ballyduff V St Brendan's 19:30,

And On Sunday in Group A

Crotta O'Neill's V Causeway 18:30,