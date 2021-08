Crotta tonight make their debut in the 2021 County Senior Hurling Championship.

They begin their Group 3 campaign against a Dr.Crokes outfit who were beaten by Abbedydorney last weekend.

it was firstly put to Crokes manager John Linehan that the latter stages of the Abbeydorney game has given them a good platform going forward

Crotta Chairman Paddy Weir

There’s a starting time of 7.30 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.