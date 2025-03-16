County Football League review

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 1
Dr. Crokes 1-22 Glenflesk 1-9 Jason O'Connor reports
Laune Rangers 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-8 Tim Moynihan reports
Rathmore 2-18 Ballymacelligott 1-11
Spa Killarney 1-14 Beaufort 0-11
Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-17 Kilcummin 0-11
Austin Stacks 2-19 Killarney Legion 3-14
Credit Union Senior Football League Division 2
Churchill 0-22 Firies 1-14 Mike O Halloran reports on Churchill V Firies
Kenmare Shamrocks 4-21 Ardfert Football Club 1-13
Templenoe 1-13 Listowel Emmets 1-10 Breda O'Shea reports on Templenoe V Listowel Emmets
Fossa 1-15 Keel 1-8
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-16 An Ghaeltacht 2-18
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 3
Tarbert 0-14 St Senan's 1-10
St Mary's 2-18 Reenard 2-9
John Mitchels 1-13 Cordal 0-13
Castlegregory GAA Club 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 0-10
Ballydonoghue 2-18 Brosna 0-17
Listry 2-17 Na Gaeil 2-15
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 4
Annascaul 1-14 Ballyduff 0-8
Currow 2-16 Knocknagoshel 1-9
Moyvane 3-11 St Patrick's Blennerville 2-10
Beale 3-21 Duagh 2-9
Sneem/Derrynane 0-16 Dromid Pearses 0-14
Waterville Frank Caseys 3-13 Skelligs Rangers 0-10
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 5
Scartaglin 2-12 Lispole 3-3
Laune Rangers 2-19 Kilgarvan 2-8
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-20 Valentia Young Islanders 1-5
Dr. Crokes 3-12 Cromane 2-12
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6
Finuge 4-16 Dr. Crokes 1-7
Ballylongford 1-18 Beaufort 0-9
Firies 3-17 Glenflesk 3-10
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 7A
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-11 An Ghaeltacht 1-13
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 7B
Na Gaeil 3-16 Clounmacon 1-9