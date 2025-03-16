Advertisement
Sport

County Football League review

Mar 16, 2025 18:07 By radiokerrysport
County Football League review
Share this article

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 1
Dr. Crokes 1-22 Glenflesk 1-9 Jason O'Connor reports
Laune Rangers 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-8 Tim Moynihan reports
Rathmore 2-18 Ballymacelligott 1-11
Spa Killarney 1-14 Beaufort 0-11
Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-17 Kilcummin 0-11
Austin Stacks 2-19 Killarney Legion 3-14

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 2
Churchill 0-22 Firies 1-14 Mike O Halloran reports on Churchill V Firies
Kenmare Shamrocks 4-21 Ardfert Football Club 1-13
Templenoe 1-13 Listowel Emmets 1-10 Breda O'Shea reports on Templenoe V Listowel Emmets
Fossa 1-15 Keel 1-8
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-16 An Ghaeltacht 2-18

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 3
Tarbert 0-14 St Senan's 1-10
St Mary's 2-18 Reenard 2-9
John Mitchels 1-13 Cordal 0-13
Castlegregory GAA Club 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 0-10
Ballydonoghue 2-18 Brosna 0-17
Listry 2-17 Na Gaeil 2-15

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 4
Annascaul 1-14 Ballyduff 0-8
Currow 2-16 Knocknagoshel 1-9
Moyvane 3-11 St Patrick's Blennerville 2-10
Beale 3-21 Duagh 2-9
Sneem/Derrynane 0-16 Dromid Pearses 0-14
Waterville Frank Caseys 3-13 Skelligs Rangers 0-10

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 5
Scartaglin 2-12 Lispole 3-3
Laune Rangers 2-19 Kilgarvan 2-8
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-20 Valentia Young Islanders 1-5
Dr. Crokes 3-12 Cromane 2-12

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6
Finuge 4-16 Dr. Crokes 1-7
Ballylongford 1-18 Beaufort 0-9
Firies 3-17 Glenflesk 3-10

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 7A
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-11 An Ghaeltacht 1-13

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Division 7B
Na Gaeil 3-16 Clounmacon 1-9

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Flexachem beaten at Maree
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Kerry FC academy review
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend
Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee
2nd for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in West Cork Rally
Castleisland's St. Patrick's Day festivities starts at 2:30 today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus