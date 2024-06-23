Advertisement
Sport

County Football League Review

Jun 23, 2024 17:30 By radiokerrysport
County Football League Review
Credit Union SFL

Division 1
Ballymacelligott 1-10 Kerins O'Rahilly's 4-13
Laune Rangers 1-14 Kilcummin 2-11
An Ghaeltacht V Milltown/Castlemaine
Dr. Crokes 2-19 Rathmore 1-11
Glenflesk 0-8 Killarney Legion 1-14

Dingle 1-5 Spa Killarney 1-14
Jason O'Connor reports

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Dr. Crokes 11 11 0 0 227 102 125 22
Laune Rangers 11 8 2 1 189 153 36 18
Rathmore 11 8 0 3 163 145 18 16
Spa 11 5 1 5 159 150 9 11
Kilcummin 11 4 3 4 142 152 -10 11
Killarney Legion 11 4 2 5 149 139 10 10
Glenflesk 11 4 2 5 189 186 3 10
Ballymacelligott 11 3 3 5 164 181 -17 9
Kerins O`Rahilly's 11 4 0 7 152 165 -13 8
An Ghaeltacht 11 3 1 7 149 192 -43 7
Dingle 11 3 1 7 111 177 -66 7
Milltown/Castlemaine 11 1 1 9 121 173 -52 3

Division 2
Templenoe 0-10 Castleisland Desmonds 1-8
Listowel Emmets V Beaufort POSTPONED
Austin Stacks 2-15 Na Gaeil 0-7

Glenbeigh-Glencar 3-12 Gneeveguilla 1-7
Breda O'Shea reports

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Austin Stacks 11 9 1 1 159 95 64 19
Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16
Glenbeigh-Glencar 11 7 2 2 173 138 35 16
Kenmare Shamrocks 11 7 0 4 167 155 12 14
Gneeveguilla 11 5 2 4 130 152 -22 12
Fossa 11 5 2 4 179 184 -5 12
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Templenoe 11 2 4 5 141 161 -20 8
Desmonds 11 3 1 7 140 159 -19 7
Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7
John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4
Na Gaeil 11 0 3 8 122 183 -61 3

Division 3
Ballydonoghue 1-20 Reenard 0-9
Keel 0-17 Cordal 0-10

Tarbert 1-10 Churchill 1-11
Tim Moynihan reports

Currow 1-13 St Mary's 3-15
Dan Kearney reports

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Firies 11 8 2 1 175 141 34 18
Churchill 11 6 2 3 151 135 16 14
Keel 11 6 1 4 157 123 34 13
Ballydonoghue 11 5 3 3 161 153 8 13
Tarbert 11 5 1 5 171 151 20 11
Cordal 11 5 1 5 148 159 -11 11
Reenard 11 5 1 5 140 159 -19 11
Listry 11 3 4 4 123 130 -7 10
Annascaul 11 4 1 6 161 169 -8 9
St Mary's 11 3 3 5 152 147 5 9
Currow 11 3 2 6 174 209 -35 8
Knocknagoshel 11 2 1 8 136 173 -37 5

Division 4
Beale 2-12 Dromid Pearses 3-8
St Michael's-Foilmore 5-15 Cromane 1-5
St Senan's 3-9 Ballyduff 1-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
St Senan's 11 11 0 0 207 133 74 22
Castlegregory GAA Club 10 8 1 1 213 144 69 17
Brosna 11 7 3 1 185 137 48 17
Beale 11 6 1 4 154 148 6 13
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 4 2 4 161 156 5 10
Skelligs Rangers 11 5 0 6 134 146 -12 10
Ballyduff 11 5 0 6 157 187 -30 10
Waterville 11 3 3 5 161 151 10 9
Moyvane 11 4 1 6 173 164 9 9
St Michael's-Foilmore 11 2 3 6 136 153 -17 7
Lispole 11 0 4 7 163 218 -55 4
Cromane 11 1 0 10 140 247 -107 2

Division 5 Cup
Dr. Crokes 3-22 Kilgarvan 1-2
Sneem/Derrynane 2-9 Duagh 1-10

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Sneem/Derrynane 7 6 1 0 115 60 55 13
Duagh 7 6 0 1 118 67 51 12
St Pats Blennerville 7 4 0 3 102 118 -16 8
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 7 4 0 3 105 93 12 8
Laune Rangers (B Team) 7 3 1 3 93 89 4 7
Scartaglin 7 2 0 5 72 82 -10 4
Kilgarvan 7 1 1 5 75 145 -70 3
Austin Stacks (B Team) 7 0 1 6 72 98 -26 1

Division 5 Shield
Gneeveguilla 0-14 V Valentia Young Islanders 5-16
Tuosist 1-8 V Finuge 3-13
Asdee 1-7 V Rathmore 5-16

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Shield
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Valentia Young Islanders 7 6 1 0 111 83 28 13
Gneeveguilla (B Team) 7 6 0 1 100 94 6 12
Asdee 7 4 1 2 118 99 19 9
Rathmore (B Team) 7 3 2 2 126 99 27 8
Glenflesk (B Team) 7 3 0 4 92 95 -3 6
Finuge 7 2 1 4 79 72 7 5
Firies (B Team) 7 1 0 6 80 110 -30 2
Tuosist 7 0 1 6 70 124 -54 1

Division 6 Shield
An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 6 0 0 106 64 42 12
Kilcummin (B Team) 7 6 0 1 141 89 52 12
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 7 3 0 4 77 87 -10 6
Spa (B Team) 6 3 0 3 97 108 -11 6
John Mitchels (B Team) 7 3 0 4 102 95 7 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 7 3 0 4 121 100 21 6
Keel (B Team) 7 1 1 5 90 134 -44 3
Desmonds (B Team) 7 1 1 5 79 136 -57 3

