County Football League review

Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine 0-4 V Dr. Crokes 5-13
Killarney Legion 1-16 V An Ghaeltacht 0-6
Rathmore 2-6 V Dingle 0-13
Jason O'Connor reports
Credit Union SFL Division 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Dr. Crokes 10 10 0 0 202 88 114 20
Laune Rangers 10 8 1 1 172 136 36 17
Rathmore 10 8 0 2 149 120 29 16
Glenflesk 10 4 2 4 181 169 12 10
Kilcummin 10 4 2 4 125 135 -10 10
Ballymacelligott 10 3 3 4 151 156 -5 9
Spa 10 4 1 5 142 142 0 9
Killarney Legion 10 3 2 5 132 131 1 8
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 3 0 7 127 152 -25 6
An Ghaeltacht 10 2 1 7 131 175 -44 5
Dingle 9 2 1 6 89 154 -65 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 9 1 1 7 98 141 -43 3
Division 2
Na Gaeil 0-11 V Kenmare Shamrocks 1-10
Fossa 1-11 V John Mitchels 1-9
Ardfert Football Club 2-11 V Beaufort 3-8
Castleisland Desmonds 1-12 V Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-13
Dan Kearney reports
Credit Union SFL Division 2
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16
Austin Stacks 9 7 1 1 120 81 39 15
Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 6 2 2 152 128 24 14
Fossa 10 5 2 3 165 159 6 12
Kenmare Shamrocks 10 6 0 4 142 141 1 12
Gneeveguilla 9 5 1 3 106 117 -11 11
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Templenoe 9 2 4 3 124 132 -8 8
Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7
Desmonds 10 2 1 7 129 149 -20 5
John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4
Na Gaeil 9 0 2 7 101 148 -47 2
Division 3
Cordal 4-9 V Currow 1-13
Churchill 0-9 V Keel 2-9
Reenard 0-12 V Tarbert 1-7
Annascaul 1-16 V Ballydonoghue 1-16
Listry 0-10 V Knocknagoshel 1-6
St Mary's 0-15 V Firies 1-12
Credit Union SFL Division 3
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Firies 10 8 1 1 156 122 34 17
Churchill 10 5 2 3 137 122 15 12
Keel 10 5 1 4 140 113 27 11
Tarbert 10 5 1 4 158 137 21 11
Cordal 10 5 1 4 138 142 -4 11
Ballydonoghue 10 4 3 3 138 143 -5 11
Reenard 9 5 0 4 114 120 -6 10
Listry 10 3 3 4 104 111 -7 9
St Mary's 10 2 3 5 128 131 -3 7
Annascaul 10 3 1 6 138 155 -17 7
Currow 9 3 1 5 142 169 -27 7
Knocknagoshel 10 2 1 7 122 150 -28 5
Division 4
Brosna 0-15 V Waterville Frank Caseys 0-9
St Senan's V Beale, awaiting FT score.
Cromane 2-15 V Ballyduff 3-14
Moyvane 0-15 V St Michael's-Foilmore 2-6
Credit Union SFL Division 4
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
St Senan's 10 10 0 0 189 122 67 20
Brosna 10 7 2 1 163 115 48 16
Castlegregory GAA Club 9 7 1 1 198 133 65 15
Beale 10 5 1 4 136 131 5 11
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 9 4 2 3 144 138 6 10
Skelligs Rangers 10 5 0 5 123 131 -8 10
Ballyduff 10 5 0 5 146 169 -23 10
Moyvane 10 4 1 5 159 140 19 9
Waterville 10 2 3 5 137 137 0 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 1 3 6 122 143 -21 5
Lispole 10 0 3 7 141 196 -55 3
Cromane 10 1 0 9 130 233 -103 2
Division 5 Cup
Austin Stacks 1-3 V Sneem/Derrynane 2-9
Kilgarvan 0-10 V Laune Rangers 1-19
Duagh 0-12 V Scartaglin 1-7
St Patrick's Blennerville 1-9 V Dr. Crokes 0-4
Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Duagh 6 6 0 0 105 52 53 12
Sneem/Derrynane 6 5 1 0 100 47 53 11
St Pats Blennerville 6 3 0 3 90 111 -21 6
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 6 3 0 3 72 86 -14 6
Laune Rangers (B Team) 6 2 1 3 93 89 4 5
Scartaglin 6 2 0 4 65 70 -5 4
Kilgarvan 6 1 1 4 68 112 -44 3
Austin Stacks (B Team) 6 0 1 5 72 98 -26 1
Division 5 Shield
Finuge V Gneeveguilla POSTPONED
Valentia Young Islanders V Asdee
Glenflesk V Tuosist
Credit Union SFL Division 5 Shield
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Gneeveguilla (B Team) 5 5 0 0 86 63 23 10
Asdee 6 4 1 1 108 68 40 9
Valentia Young Islanders 5 4 1 0 80 69 11 9
Rathmore (B Team) 6 2 2 2 95 89 6 6
Glenflesk (B Team) 6 2 0 4 77 81 -4 4
Finuge 5 1 1 3 57 61 -4 3
Firies (B Team) 6 1 0 5 66 95 -29 2
Tuosist 5 0 1 4 59 102 -43 1
Division 6 Cup
Ballylongford V Beaufort
Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Fossa (B Team) 4 3 1 0 78 56 22 7
Killarney Legion (B Team) 5 3 0 2 91 76 15 6
Beaufort (B Team) 6 2 2 2 76 78 -2 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 4 2 1 1 49 49 0 5
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 4 2 0 2 64 53 11 4
Ballylongford 5 2 0 3 106 104 2 4
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 5 2 0 3 80 82 -2 4
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 5 1 0 4 72 118 -46 2
Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Fri, 07 Jun,
Fri, 07 Jun, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 6), Kilcummin 1-13 John Mitchels 0-4