Advertisement
Sport

County Football League review

Jun 9, 2024 16:43 By radiokerrysport
County Football League review
Share this article

Credit Union SFL
First named at home

Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine 0-4 V Dr. Crokes 5-13
Killarney Legion 1-16 V An Ghaeltacht 0-6

Rathmore 2-6 V Dingle 0-13
Jason O'Connor reports

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Dr. Crokes 10 10 0 0 202 88 114 20
Laune Rangers 10 8 1 1 172 136 36 17
Rathmore 10 8 0 2 149 120 29 16
Glenflesk 10 4 2 4 181 169 12 10
Kilcummin 10 4 2 4 125 135 -10 10
Ballymacelligott 10 3 3 4 151 156 -5 9
Spa 10 4 1 5 142 142 0 9
Killarney Legion 10 3 2 5 132 131 1 8
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 3 0 7 127 152 -25 6
An Ghaeltacht 10 2 1 7 131 175 -44 5
Dingle 9 2 1 6 89 154 -65 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 9 1 1 7 98 141 -43 3

Division 2
Na Gaeil 0-11 V Kenmare Shamrocks 1-10
Fossa 1-11 V John Mitchels 1-9
Ardfert Football Club 2-11 V Beaufort 3-8

Castleisland Desmonds 1-12 V Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-13
Dan Kearney reports

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16
Austin Stacks 9 7 1 1 120 81 39 15
Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 6 2 2 152 128 24 14
Fossa 10 5 2 3 165 159 6 12
Kenmare Shamrocks 10 6 0 4 142 141 1 12
Gneeveguilla 9 5 1 3 106 117 -11 11
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Templenoe 9 2 4 3 124 132 -8 8
Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7
Desmonds 10 2 1 7 129 149 -20 5
John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4
Na Gaeil 9 0 2 7 101 148 -47 2

Division 3
Cordal 4-9 V Currow 1-13
Churchill 0-9 V Keel 2-9
Reenard 0-12 V Tarbert 1-7
Annascaul 1-16 V Ballydonoghue 1-16
Listry 0-10 V Knocknagoshel 1-6
St Mary's 0-15 V Firies 1-12

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Firies 10 8 1 1 156 122 34 17
Churchill 10 5 2 3 137 122 15 12
Keel 10 5 1 4 140 113 27 11
Tarbert 10 5 1 4 158 137 21 11
Cordal 10 5 1 4 138 142 -4 11
Ballydonoghue 10 4 3 3 138 143 -5 11
Reenard 9 5 0 4 114 120 -6 10
Listry 10 3 3 4 104 111 -7 9
St Mary's 10 2 3 5 128 131 -3 7
Annascaul 10 3 1 6 138 155 -17 7
Currow 9 3 1 5 142 169 -27 7
Knocknagoshel 10 2 1 7 122 150 -28 5

Advertisement

Division 4
Brosna 0-15 V Waterville Frank Caseys 0-9
St Senan's V Beale, awaiting FT score.
Cromane 2-15 V Ballyduff 3-14
Moyvane 0-15 V St Michael's-Foilmore 2-6

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
St Senan's 10 10 0 0 189 122 67 20
Brosna 10 7 2 1 163 115 48 16
Castlegregory GAA Club 9 7 1 1 198 133 65 15
Beale 10 5 1 4 136 131 5 11
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 9 4 2 3 144 138 6 10
Skelligs Rangers 10 5 0 5 123 131 -8 10
Ballyduff 10 5 0 5 146 169 -23 10
Moyvane 10 4 1 5 159 140 19 9
Waterville 10 2 3 5 137 137 0 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 1 3 6 122 143 -21 5
Lispole 10 0 3 7 141 196 -55 3
Cromane 10 1 0 9 130 233 -103 2

Division 5 Cup
Austin Stacks 1-3 V Sneem/Derrynane 2-9
Kilgarvan 0-10 V Laune Rangers 1-19
Duagh 0-12 V Scartaglin 1-7
St Patrick's Blennerville 1-9 V Dr. Crokes 0-4

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Duagh 6 6 0 0 105 52 53 12
Sneem/Derrynane 6 5 1 0 100 47 53 11
St Pats Blennerville 6 3 0 3 90 111 -21 6
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 6 3 0 3 72 86 -14 6
Laune Rangers (B Team) 6 2 1 3 93 89 4 5
Scartaglin 6 2 0 4 65 70 -5 4
Kilgarvan 6 1 1 4 68 112 -44 3
Austin Stacks (B Team) 6 0 1 5 72 98 -26 1

Division 5 Shield
Finuge V Gneeveguilla POSTPONED
Valentia Young Islanders V Asdee
Glenflesk V Tuosist

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Shield
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Gneeveguilla (B Team) 5 5 0 0 86 63 23 10
Asdee 6 4 1 1 108 68 40 9
Valentia Young Islanders 5 4 1 0 80 69 11 9
Rathmore (B Team) 6 2 2 2 95 89 6 6
Glenflesk (B Team) 6 2 0 4 77 81 -4 4
Finuge 5 1 1 3 57 61 -4 3
Firies (B Team) 6 1 0 5 66 95 -29 2
Tuosist 5 0 1 4 59 102 -43 1

Advertisement

Division 6 Cup
Ballylongford V Beaufort

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Fossa (B Team) 4 3 1 0 78 56 22 7
Killarney Legion (B Team) 5 3 0 2 91 76 15 6
Beaufort (B Team) 6 2 2 2 76 78 -2 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 4 2 1 1 49 49 0 5
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 4 2 0 2 64 53 11 4
Ballylongford 5 2 0 3 106 104 2 4
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 5 2 0 3 80 82 -2 4
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 5 1 0 4 72 118 -46 2

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Fri, 07 Jun,
Fri, 07 Jun, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 6), Kilcummin 1-13 John Mitchels 0-4

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Community Games National Finals Review
Advertisement
County Senior Hurling Championship Preview
Victory for Gallagher and McCarthy in Rally
Advertisement

Recommended

Johnny Healy Rae responds to Green Party comments following election
Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris elected to Tralee LEA after fifth count
Victory for Gallagher and McCarthy in Rally
Michael Foley re-elected to Listowel LEA in count 2
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus