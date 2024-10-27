Advertisement
County football glory for Crokes

Oct 27, 2024 15:54 By radiokerrysport
The Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Final has been won by Dr. Crokes.

A fantastic second half display saw then turn the game around against Dingle as they prevailed by in Austin Stack Park by 3-8 to 11 points.

Dingle raced into a 4 points to 1 lead by the 7 minute mark. Paul Geaney and Dylan Geaney had those opening 2 points before David Shaw hit back for Crokes. Cathal Bambury and Tom O’Sullivan then put over to give Dingle that early 3 point advantage. Dylan Geaney put 4 between the sides after 16 minutes; 5 points to 1. Crokes hit back with 3 successive points; Micheal Burns scoring a free to sandwich 2 Gavin White points. That brought it to 5 points to 4 after 23 minutes as Crokes, playing with the wind, came more into it at midfield. Dylan Geaney doubled the Dingle advantage before the break to make it 6 points to 4 at the short whistle.

The start of the second half saw Dylan Geaney point Dingle 3 clear. Dingle were in control but conceded 2 goals in 3 minutes as strikes from David Shaw and Kieran O'Leary turned the game on its head


Dingle had pointed between those 2 strikes, meaning it was 2-4 to 0-8 after 14 minutes of the period. A third Crokes goal, scored by Evan Looney, arrived 4 minutes later Micheal Burns then pointed for Crokes to make it 3-5 to 8 points with 11 minutes to go. 5 minutes later Kirean O'Leary pointed Crokes further in front. Crokes won by 6.

Crokes will now face Castlehaven in the Munster SFC Quarter Final after they won their Cork SFC final, defeating Nemo Rangers today.

Mark O'Shea, Dr Crokes player

Micheal Burns, Dr Crokes player

Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes player

Cian McMahon, Dr Crokes player

Eoin Brosnan, Dr Crokes chairman

Denis Coleman, Dr Crokes selector

Radio Kerry analyst Billy O'Shea reviewed the game

