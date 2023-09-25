County Football Championship team of the 21st century to be revealed at 2023 final

The 15 players to go into the history books will be chosen from the finalists and winning teams from the year 2000 to 2022.

Nominations

1. Kieran Cremin, Dr. Crokes, Shane Murphy, Dr. Crokes, Shane Ryan, East Kerry

Advertisement

2. Marc Ó Sé, An Ghaeltacht, John Payne, Dr. Croke’s, Stephen O’Sullivan, South Kerry

3. Jack Sherwood, East Kerry, Mike Maloney, Dr Crokes, Killian Burns, South Kerry

4. Killian Young, South Kerry, Fionn Fitzgerald, Dr Crokes, Micí Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht

Advertisement

5. Denis O’Sullivan, South Kerry, Tomás Ó Sé, An Ghaeltacht, Pa Kilkenny, Mid Kerry

6. Brian Hickey, South Kerry, Eoin Brosnan, Dr. Croke’s, John Sheehan, Laune Rangers

7. Paul Murphy, East Kerry, Shane Myers, Dr. Crokes, Gavin White, Dr Crokes

Advertisement

Midfield: Bryan Sheehan, South Kerry, Ambrose O’Donovan Jnr., Dr Crokes, Darragh Ó Sé, An Ghaeltacht, Johnny Buckley, Dr. Crokes, Mike Burke, Mid Kerry, David Moran, Kerins O’Rahilly’s

10. Denis O’Dwyer, South Kerry, Kieran O’Leary, Dr. Crokes, Darren O’Sullivan, Mid Kerry

11. Declan O’Sullivan, South Kerry, Paudie Clifford, East Kerry, Mikey Geaney, Dingle

Advertisement

12. Brian Looney, Dr. Crokes, Aodán Mac Gearailt, An Ghaeltacht, Donnchadh Walsh, Mid Kerry

13. David Clifford, East Kerry, Colm Cooper, Dr. Crokes, Gavin O’Grady, Mid Kerry

14. Kieran Donaghy, Austin Stacks, Dara Ó Cinnéide, An Ghaeltacht, Darragh Roche, East Kerry

Advertisement

15. James O’Donoghue, Legion/East Kerry, Maurice Fitzgerald, South Kerry, Mike Frank Russell, Laune Rangers

The top 15 players that will go into the history books will be chosen from the finalists and winning teams from the year 2000 to 2022 by five esteemed judges.

The judges include All-Ireland winning selector with Kerry and three times a county championship winning manager with East Kerry Sean Counihan, former Kerry ladies legends Geraldine O’Shea and Mary Joe Curran, the legendary Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston and Donal Barry, host of the Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk.

The Team Of The Century is part of a new marketing campaign by title sponsors Garvey’s Supervalu called ‘Heirs To The Kingdom’ which celebrates the past and present legends of this fabled competition.

The good news is Kerry fans can get involved. The judges have just unveiled their top three picks per position to get some heated GAA debate going across the county and Kerry GAA fans also have the chance to submit their team too to win prizes.

Those interested in submitting their chosen team can find entry forms in any Garvey’s Supervalu store in Kerry, where you can choose your top player per position. If your choice matches that of our judges, then you will be entered into a draw to win hundreds of euros of Garvey’s Supervalu vouchers and the winners will also be announced live on County Final day.

Jim Garvey, Director, Garvey Group said, “We are delighted to be bringing some excitement beyond the matches themselves to this year’s competition. When you analyse the teams to choose from, there are a myriad of legendary players who won or were finalists in county finals over the past 22 years and it will be a difficult task to choose the final team. Many of those that have made the shortlist of 45 players never played county football but excelled in this competition which shows the knowledge coming through from our judges.”

Peter Twiss, Kerry County Board GAA Secretary commented, “The senior football county championship is our biggest competition and every club in Kerry has that opportunity to have a player represent them on a big stage. We are delighted to support the Team Of The Century project as it will create an added buzz throughout the next two months and of course add to the excitement of County Final day.”

Look out for entry forms and entry boxes at the checkout at Garvey's Supervalu's stores across Kerry.