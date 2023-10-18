Advertisement
County Football Championship Semi-Finals play out this weekend

Oct 18, 2023 10:23 By radiokerrysport
County Football Championship Semi-Finals play out this weekend
It’s semi weekend in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship and we’ll have both games live across Radio Kerry Sport.

On Saturday at Austin Stack Park,

Dingle play Mid Kerry and coverage of this game live on Radio Kerry with thanks to The Dingle Skellig Hotel, an amazing location for your family break this Mid-term. Dingleskellig.com

Throw in at 5.30

Then on Sunday East Kerry play Rathmore at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

And we’ll have all the action live with thanks to Donagh Hickey Motors, Rathmore – main dealers of Renault and Dacia in Kerry - donaghhickeymotors.com

