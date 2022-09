The Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship ¼ final draw will be live on Radio Kerry this evening.

4 group winners; Crokes, East Kerry Mid Kerry and Feale Rangers, will each be drawn against a runner-up; Kenmare, Dingle, Stacks and Templenoe.

The draw tonight will commence at 7.15, with games to be played over the weekend of October 8th and 9th.