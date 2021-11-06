Advertisement
County football 1/4s head local programme today

Nov 6, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
The Quarter-Finals of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship get underway today.

There’s a double header to look forward to at Tralee’s Austin Stack Park.

Dingle and Kerins O’Rahillys meet at 5, followed by Legion against St Brendans from 7.

The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship begins this afternoon.

Lispole host Castlegregory at 3 o’clock.

Kilcummin will be home to Glenflesk at 3 today in the ¼ Final of the 2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr. O' Donoghue Family.

Spa host Fossa at 6 today, also in the ¼ Finals.

In the first round at 7 Rathmore welcome Gneevguilla.

North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship for the Paddy Kelly Cup
Semi Final
Crotta O'Neill's v St. Brendan's @ Dromakee, 2.00

Tom Healy Under 15 Hurling Tournament

Final: St. Brendan's 4 - 4 Crotta O'Neill's 2 - 5
Captain: Owen Lawlor ; Player of the Match: Hugh Lenihan
.
Shield Final: Kilmoyley 3 - 6 Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 5
Captain: Tomás Godley ; Player of the Match: Jevan Carey
.
Player of the Tournament: Liam Óg O'Connor [St. Brendan's]

