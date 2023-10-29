Advertisement
Sport

County finals wrap

Oct 29, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews

O'Loughlin Gaels are the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Champions for 2023.

They have dethroned Ballyhale Shamrocks by 20 points to 19 in the decider this afternoon.

It means Ballyhale's reign as the All Ireland Club Hurling champions is over with O'Loughlin Gaels now moving onto the Leinster hurling championship.

Elsewhere today, Kiladangan got past Thurles Sarsfields at the second time of asking to win the Tipperary SHC final.

The first game ended in a 1-19 to 22 point draw two weeks ago with last year's runners up coming out on top by 1-21 to 1-20.

They're just coming up to half time in the Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Final

Ballyboden St Endas and Na Fianna are meeting at Parnell Park where it's Na Fianna who lead by 1-7 to 5 points.

