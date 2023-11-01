County finals play out this weekend

It's county final weekend on Radio Kerry.

Garvey's SuperValu Senior Football County Championship 2023 Final

Mid Kerry Board V East Kerry 15:30, Ref: Paul Hayes

Advertisement

Live coverage of this game with thanks to Boyles of Killorglin.

For all your home needs this Christmas, call in-store or shop online at boylesofkillorglin.ie

2023 Junior Football Club Championship Final

Advertisement

Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Tarbert V Reenard 13:00, Ref: John Michael Fitzgerald

2023 Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final

Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, (Final), Duagh V Lispole 14:00, Ref: Gerry Kelliher

Advertisement

The North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship semi-final between Crotta and Tralee Parnell's had to be abandoned last evening at Caherslee due to floodlight failure with 20 minutes remaining.