The on stage County Finals of Scor Na nOg (Under 17s) will be held in the Currow Community Hall on this Saturday next March 25th commencing at 6pm.

Medals for both first and second with only the winner in each category going forward to represent their County where a Munster Final awaits to be held in the Éire Óg GAA Pavillion, County Cork on Saturday April 15th, with the All-Ireland Finals pencilled in for Saturday May 6th at the National Events centre, Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney.