County Championships day 2 review

Club abbreviations
AR An Riocht
FMV Farranfore Maine Valley
IV Iveragh
KV Killarney Valley
LT Lios Tuathail
SFB Spa Fenit Barrow
StB St Brendan’s
SotL Star of the Laune
TH Tralee Harriers
U9 girls
300m Shona McElligott SFB
Relay St Brendan’s
U9 boys
300m James Doody KV
Relay Tralee Harriers
U10 girls
500m Saoirse Russell LT
Relay Lios Tuathail
U10 boys
500m Chris Winton IV
Relay St Brendan’s
U11girls
600m Saoirse O’Shea KV
Relay Tralee Harriers
U11 boys
600m Seamus Hallissey IV
Relay St Brendan’s
U12 boys
Relay Tralee Harriers
600m Kevin Foster IV
Long jump Connor Moynihan TH
U12 girls
Relay Tralee Harriers
600m Tia Falvey LT
Long jump Ailbhe Hennessy TH
U13 boys
Shot Kieran Moloney KV
600m Ruairi O’Connor AR
60m hurdles Eoin Brosnan KV
Javelin Eamon Kennelly LT
Relay Lios Tuathail
U13 girls
600m, 60m hurdles and Shot Aoibhinn O’Driscoll StB
Javelin Megan Quigg SotL
Relay Tralee harriers
U14 girls
Hammer and shot Clodagh Healy GG
200m and 75m hurdles Lauren McEvoy SotL
Long jump Maddison O’Connor StB
Javelin Emily O’Sullivan StB
Relay Star of the Laune
U14 boys
200m Ryan Vickers FMV
Shot Gideon Reed AR
Long jump Tunda Smith KV
Javelin TJ Evans KV
75m hurdles Ethan Lacey TH
Relay Tralee Harriers
U15 girls
200m Sophie Duke KV
Javelin Aoibhinn Riordan SotL
Long jump Jessica Leen StB
High jump Maddie O’Riordan KV
1500m Abby Stephenson TH
80m hurdles Tara O’Sullivan
U15 boys
200m and 1500m Isaac Vickers FMV
Long jump jack collins TH
Javelin Kevin O’Shea FMV
U16 girls
Hammer Meghan Sheahan GG
200m Roisin Daly FMV
Triple jump Tally Collins LT
Javelin Mia O’Neill StB
1500m Maeve O’Connor AR
80m hurdles Amanda Duyile TH
U16 boys
200m Dylan O’Callaghan LT
Javelin Eoin Malik StB
Junior men
Hammer Padraig McCarthy LT
Triple jump Dara Looney KV
200m Cian O’Brien KV
400m Tadhg Healy TH
1500m Cian Spillane KV
High jump Bartek Zglinski KV
Javelin Fionan Ryan TH
110m hurdles Peter O’Mahoney StB
Relay Tralee Harriers
Junior women
Hammer Aoibhinn Harte LT
400m Mollie O’Riordan LT
Javelin Lilly Novak StB
High jump Emma Neylon
1500m Noelle Dillon LT
100m hurdles Lucy Mulgrew TH
Relay Tralee Harriers