Countdown on to Kerry Group Rás Mumhan

The Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 4 Day International Cycle Race is less than a week away.

There’s a field of 150 Elite riders, representing Ireland, Scotland and England.

The main emphasis for the 2022 event is to introduce the underage Junior Category to the race and make the race more appealing to the home county rider.

There’s a total prize fund of €6,000 up for grabs also, with a great array of team prizes, stage wins, U23 and Juniors, to keep all riders motivated over the weekend.

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Stage 1 | Friday 15. April. 2022

There will be a controlled rollout from the Manor West Hotel (14.15pm) via Killerisk Rd, Cloonbeg Tce, through the

town of Tralee before the flag drops just past the village of Blennerville (14.45), Gleann Na nGealt (15.00), Annascaul

(15.20), Inch (15.30), Top Castlemaine (16.30), Tralee finish (V92 E8Y8) from 16.30

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Stage 2 | Saturday 16. April. 2022

There will be a controlled rollout from the St Oliver’s School, Ballycasheen, Killarney (10.30am) via Countess Rd &

Mission Rd, turning left onto the N72, before the flag drops just past the village of Fossa at 11.00, Killorglin (11.20),

Top Ballaghsheen (11.50), Waterville (12.20), Top Coomakista (12.30), Sneem Finish from 13.00

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Stage 3 | Sunday 17. April. 2022

There will be a controlled rollout from the Star Trax (11.00am) through the village of Knocknagree before the flag

drops at the 80 kph sign at 11.15am, Rathmore (11.20), Cullen (11.30), Kiskeam (11.50). Knocknagree Finish from 13.30

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Stage 4 | Monday 18. April. 2022

There will be a controlled rollout from the Start/Finish line in Knocknagoshel (10.00am) before the flag drops passed

the GAA Field Entrance at 10.15am, Headleys Bridge (10.20), O'Learys Cross (10.30), Knocknagoshel Junction (10.35)

the race continues for 10 # total laps with finish from 12.00 in Knocknagoshel.

Stephen Griffin is Race Technical Director

