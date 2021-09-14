Countdown on to County Senior Hurling Final

St.Brendan's goalkeeper Darren Delaney says Kilmoyley are probably the best team in the county since he started playing senior hurling.

The sides face off in the County Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday at 3 o’clock in Tralee.

For Delaney it’s a 5th county final, after they recovered from conceding 2 early goals in the last four against Causeway.

Advertisement

Brendan’s had lost to Causeway in the group stages of the competition

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy was asked to compare making his Kerry debut this season with captaining his club side

