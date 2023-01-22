Cougars beaten

National League Div 1

Killarney Cougars 57 Malahide Dublin 88

Top scorers:

Killarney Cougars-

Andrew Fitzgerald 19

Darren Townes 14.

Malahide-

Trevor Recio 29

Sean Daly 19

Mathew Harper 17

Isaac Westbrook's 12

Oisin Rice 11

University of Galway Maree won their first ever InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup title, after a Jarett Haines inspired them to a 74-69 victory over DBS Éanna. The pacey Haines hit 35 points on the way to claiming the MVP. The game itself was in the balance throughout, with 10 lead changes, which had spectators at a sold out National Basketball Arena on the edge of their seats.

University of Galway Maree made an excellent start, Stephen Commins got them off the mark with a three point jump shot from the corner and they were 9-0 up after a basket from Zvonimir Cutuk and a fast-break and layup by Haines.

With four minutes gone DBS Éanna finally got their first points from Neil Lynch’s three. It was level at 12-12 with two and a half minutes to go in the first, following Joshua Wilson’s layup and a long range three by Mark Tomic, which put DBS Éanna ahead 15-12. However it was University of Galway Maree who had the slenderest of advantages, 21-20, at the end of the quarter following Haines’ layup.

The second quarter was a lower scoring affair, a three from the corner with 6’50 left from Scott Kinevane made it a one-point game once more, 24-23. DBS Éanna lost the influential Mark Reynolds midway through the second quarter after an accidental clash of heads with Zvonimir Cutuk, which led to a broken nose. There was just two points between the sides at half-time, DBS Éanna leading 34-32.

DBS Éanna made a fast start to the third quarter and were up by eight points in the fourth minute of it, 44-36, following a lovely three by Stefan Desnica. But University of Galway Maree - inspired by Haines - wrestled their way back in front 45-44 with a nine point run, seven of those points from the electric Haines, including one as he tumbled to the floor, and it led to DBS Éanna calling a timeout.

The fourth quarter was frantic with the lead changing several times once more. With 4’51 to go Haines landed another three, to put University of Galway Maree ahead, 60-57. It sparked yet another rendition of Fields of Athenry by their fans at the other end of the court. A three from the corner by John Burke had the Galway club 67-61 up with 2’33 on the clock and Darren McGovern called his players in for a timeout once more. Haines was the driving force throughout, another three with 49.8 seconds remaining put University of Galway Maree 72-63 up and that seemed to be that. A nerveless three by Jenkins at 10.2 seconds left kept DBS Éanna afloat and they trailed 72-66, but two Haines free-throws ended all hope.

Ulster University survived a late scare to get past Moy Tolka Rovers 60-57 and win the InsureMyHouse.ie President’s Cup.

The game was tight from start to finish, Moy Tolka Rovers trailed by four with 40 seconds to go when Michael Bonaparte drew a foul, but could only convert one of his free throws. That still left them with a chance and when they wrestled possession back in the dying seconds Conor Liston saw his three point attempt come off the rim, the rebound fell kindly and Daniel Heaney shot just before the buzzer, but his attempt came off the backboard and Ulster University clung on for victory.

The opening quarter saw Moy Tolka Rovers take an early 9-4 lead with Ramunas Ramanauskas hitting four and Conor Liston shooting five. An eight point run by Ulster University’s Girts Celms dragged his side in front and they’d finish the quarter 23-17 up.

The second quarter saw Ulster University open up a 10-point lead, when Conor O’Sullivan landed his three point jump shot with a little under four minutes to go, to make it 35-25. O’Sullivan was finding his range and it was his basket at the close of the quarter which brought it to 39-30 at half-time in Ulster University’s favour. O’Sullivan was instrumental in Ulster University’s win, his game-high 21 points, along with seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and four turnovers indicative of his all-round performance, which deservedly earned him the MVP.

Moy Tolka Rovers stayed in the fight and Zachary Bates stepped up to land a big three, with a little over a minute to go in the quarter, the deficit was just two points, 48-46. Michael Bonaparte, who’d shot nine points in the second quarter, was kept quiet in the third, but Conor Liston and Daniel Heaney were among those to step up, as the Dublin club trailed 51-46 going into the last quarter.

Ulster University stretched their advantage to eight, 59-51, with three minutes to go when O’Sullivan brought his personal tally to 21. Moy Tolka Rovers kept themselves in contention right to the death, but couldn’t force overtime in a hectic final minute.

MVP Trudy Walker scored 35 points and had 26 rebounds to help Abbey Seals Dublin Lions to a 80-68 win over Phoenix Rockets and claim the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup at the National Basketball Arena, in their maiden season as a MissQuote.ie Division 1 club.

It’s been a dream first National League campaign and they led this final from start to finish. They raced to a 32-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter, Walker lighting up the court with 17 points in the opening 10 minutes, while Ciara Wheeler hit 10 points – including three from the three-point line - and it appeared it was going to be one-way traffic.

To their credit Phoenix Rockets came right back in the second quarter and narrowed the deficit to 15 points by half-time 45-30, Clark Calisha and Georgie McGrath with six points apiece for the Belfast club, while the potent Walker was limited to just two points in the quarter for Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

But just when Phoenix Rockets may have thought they had a handle on Walker, she exploded into life once more in the third, rattling off 14 more points, to help Abbey Seals Dublin Lions to 69-46 lead.

Rob White’s team would have been warned - having witnessed Phoenix Rockets’ remarkable fourth quarter turnaround in the semi-finals against Portlaoise Panthers - and complacency was never an issue, as they negotiated their way through the final quarter, their buffer from the opening three quarters enough to see them through on a scoreline of 80-68.