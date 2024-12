Ron Howard has been announced as the new Head Coach of the Killarney Cougars.

Formerly head coach of Scotts Lakers, his appointment was revealed in a post on Facebook.

In a statement, he said "I am both anxious and determined to get started. I look forward to building strong relationships within the organization and with our players. Together, we will inspire, motivate, and create a high-intensity, elite level of basketball that reflects our dedication and passion for the game."