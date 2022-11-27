Costa Rica shock Japan

Costa Rica have beaten Japan 1-nil in their World Cup Group E game in Qatar.
Keysher Fuller scored the winning goal on 81 minutes.
It opens the door for Germany - who lost their opening game - they play Spain at 7pm.
Advertisement
Costa Rica have beaten Japan 1-nil in their World Cup Group E game in Qatar.
Keysher Fuller scored the winning goal on 81 minutes.
It opens the door for Germany - who lost their opening game - they play Spain at 7pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus