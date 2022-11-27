Advertisement
Costa Rica shock Japan

Nov 27, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Costa Rica have beaten Japan 1-nil in their World Cup Group E game in Qatar.

Keysher Fuller scored the winning goal on 81 minutes.

It opens the door for Germany - who lost their opening game - they play Spain at 7pm.

