Coscoran qualifies

Jun 10, 2024 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Coscoran qualifies
Andrew Coscoran is through to Wednesday’s final of the men’s 15-hundred metres at the European Athletics Championship.

His fifth placed finish in this morning’s heats was enough for progress, but Nick Griggs is out having finished fourteenth in his heat.

Thomas Barr missed out on a 400-metre hurdles final spot, despite a third place finish in his semi.

2022 finalist Louise Shanahan missed out on place in this year’s 800-metre decider.

Phil Healy will be back for the heats of the women’s 4-by-400 tomorrow after missing out on progress in the 200-metres.

Tonight though, all eyes are on Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley, who both go in the women’s 400-metres final.

That’s due on track at ten-to-9.

And UCD’s Nicola Tuthill competes in her first ever major final - the women’s hammer - which gets underway just after 8.30.

